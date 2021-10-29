DC Just Announced Its Plan to Vaccinate Kids Against Covid

Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health shared a plan Friday to distribute the pediatric Covid vaccine to kids ages five to 11 years old. The city anticipates it will receive 24,600 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in November after final approval from the CDC.

Once the two-dose vaccine clears regulatory hurdles, the shot will be available at pharmacies, health clinics, and Children’s National Hospital’s eight primary care locations. (The pediatric hospital will also dispatch its mobile unit to bring the vaccine directly to communities.) Notably, at the onset of inoculation, the vaccine will not be available at DC’s walk-up vaccination clinics for those ages 12 and older. However, the government will be unveiling a series of pop-up vaccination sites for kids at elementary schools in each ward.

These are the locations and dates of DC’s government-operated vaccination sites for children ages five to 11:

Location Address Ward 1st Dose Date Bancroft Elementary School 1755 Newton St NW 1 11/9 Marie Reed Elementary School 2201 18th St NW 1 11/12 Edlavitch DCJCC 1529 16th St, NW 2 11/7 Garrison Elementary School 1200 S St NW 2 11/17 Thomson Elementary School 1200 L St NW 2 11/12 Ben Murch Elementary School 4810 36th St NW 3 11/13 Janney Elementary School 4130 Albemarle St NW 3 11/19 Palisades Recreation Center 5200 Sherier Pl NW 3 11/16 Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus 6008 Georgia Ave NW 4 11/9 Dorothy I. Height Elementary School 1300 Allison St NW 4 11/8 E.L. Haynes PCS 4501 Kansas Ave NW 4 11/18 Lafayette Elementary School 5701 Broad Branch Rd NW 4 11/19 Whittier Elementary School 6201 5th St NW 4 11/20 Bunker Hill Elementary School 1401 Michigan Ave NE 5 11/18 Center City Public Charter School – Trinidad Campus 1217 West Virginia Ave NE 5 11/17 DC Bilingual PCS 33 Riggs Road NE 5 11/20 Noyes Elementary School 2725 10th St NE 5 11/8 Kennedy Recreation Center 1401 7th St NW 6 11/10 KIPP DC – Lead Academy PCS 421 P St NW 6 11/16 Payne Elementary School 1445 C St SE 6 11/13 Friendship Blow Pierce Elementary & Middle 725 19th St. NE 7 11/12 Kimball Elementary School 3375 Minnesota Ave SE 7 11/9 Plummer Elementary School 4601 Texas Ave SE 7 11/17 Smothers Elementary School 1300 44th St NE 7 11/13 Thomas Elementary School 650 Anacostia Ave NE 7 11/19 Center City PCS: Congress Heights 220 Highview Pl SE 8 11/18 Excel Academy Public School 2501 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE 8 11/16 Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy 4600 Livingston Rd SE 8 11/8 KIPP DC Heights Academy 2600 Douglass Rd SE 8 11/10 Patterson Elementary School 4399 South Capitol Terrace SW 8 11/10 Turner Elementary School 3264 Stanton Rd SE 8 11/20

Join the conversation!