15 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Local gelato company Dolcezza rolled out its Thanksgiving flavors this week. The seasonal scoops include pear/cardamom, hot-cake syrup, pumpkin cream pie, and sweet potato/praline. The new options are available at Dolcezza’s shops in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, or you can get the whole lineup delivered.

Neapolitan-pizza pioneer Pizzeria Paradiso is turning 30. To celebrate, three popular dishes are returning to the menu at each of locations (in Spring Valley, Dupont Circle, Georgetown, and Hyattsville) at various times throughout the month. If you’ve been missing the mozzarella topped with sundried tomatoes and basil, or the panzanella, now’s your chance.

In honor of another 30th anniversary, Lebanese Taverna Market (4400 Old Dominion Dr., Arlington) is hosting a series of tasting events. Stop by the market tonight, November 4, for a kibbeh-and-sparkling-wine tasting. It runs from 4 to 7 PM.

Tonight, November 4, catch cookbook author, chef, and TV personality Jamie Oliver in a virtual conversation with Washington Post food editor Joe Yonan. Oliver has written 24 cookbooks and will discuss latest, called Together. Tickets are $12 to watch the discussion—it begins at 7 PM—and $42 if you want a signed book.

A literary- and travel-inspired cocktail series kicks off today, November 4 at Immigrant Food+ (925 13th St., NW). The first drink, a mix of rye, blackberry liqueur, fortified wine, and pilsner, was inspired by William Ernest Henley poem “Invictus” and pays homage to Africa.

Colada Shop’s annual coffee festival returns today, November 4. Sip on coffee cocktails, snack on churros, get in-store discounts, and attend special events at each of its locations (14th Street Corridor, the Wharf, Mosaic District, and Potomac) . Stop by the Wharf location (10 Pearl St., SW) at 11 AM on Friday, November 5 for free coffee.

Downtown DC’s Willard InterContinental hotel (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) is hosting a whiskey dinner Friday, November 5. The hotel is partnering with Moët Hennessy for the 7 PM event; tickets are $150.

Rasika chef Vikram Sunderam is teaming up with Adams Morgan institution Mama Ayesha’s for a weekend-long pop up. From Friday, November 5 through Sunday, November 7, dine on mash-up dishes like hummus with fried spinach and date/tamarind chutney, and falafel with mustard seeds and curry leaves. The $40 menu, served at Mama Ayesha’s (1967 Calvert St., NW) only, is available for dine-in.

Learn how to make a Fall flower arrangement while sipping coffee and snacking on seasonal bites from Amy Brandwein’s Italian cafe Piccolina. Lily’s Flower Truck is hosting the $120 workshop on Saturday, November 6 at CityCenter starting at 11 AM. Find the group on the plaza between Louis Vuitton and Fig & Olive.

Navy Yard ramen shop Hatoba (300 Tingey St., SE ) and Bark Barbecue are serving up a brisket collaboration on Saturday, November 6. Stop by the restaurant starting at noon for smoked brisket ramen or a smoked brisket plate.

Kid-centric social club The Lane (1408 Okie St., NE) is hosting a Fall-themed wine and cheese tasting. Let the little ones play supervised downstairs while you hang out upstairs. The tasting is on Saturday, November 6 from 3 to 5 PM, and tickets are $30.

Downtown DC is turning into an open-air night market on Saturday, November 6. The Asian-inspired Redeye Night Market will take over four blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, from Third to Seventh streets. More than 50 local vendors will serve drinks and food like Filipino pastries, Taiwanese shaved ice, and Korean fried chicken. Stop by between 4 and 11 PM for eats and cultural performances.

Friendship-fostering non-profit Best Buddies will anoint a Champion of The Year at a gala on Saturday, November 5. Ten volunteers will be honored for their work, and chefs from DC restaurants will be paired with Buddy sous chefs to plate and serve food. Tickets start at $150, and the event starts at 6:30 PM at the Ronald Reagan Building (1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW).

DMV Black Restaurant Week, now in its fourth year, kicks off on Sunday, November 7. There are lots of events throughout the week, like a cocktail competition and an opening party with food trucks. Browse specials for dine-in meals, carryout, and meal prep.

Barracks Row restaurant Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 Eighth St., SE) is hosting its debut disco funk brunch on Sunday, November 7. The groovy event, which will happen every other Sunday, will be hosted by drag queen Tara Hoot, and will feature a live DJ and the full brunch menu. Brunch starts at 11 AM.