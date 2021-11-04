Home & Style

The Next Trend in Watches Is Going Green. But Not the Way You Think.

6 stylish choices to strap onto your wrist.

Written by
| Published on
From left to right: Jaeger-LECoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Shinola, Tudor. Photograph of background by Adobe Stock. Photograph of watches courtesy of brands.

Jaeger-LECoultre | Reverso Tribute Small Seconds

This new model is a throwback to the Swiss watchmaker’s original 1931 design; $8,750.

 

IWC Schaffhausen | Pilot’s Watch Automatic Spitfire

The 39-millimeter timepiece has a bronze case and a calfskin strap; $5,150 at Tiny Jewel Box.

 

Patek Philippe | Aquanaut

The white-gold “jumbo” model measures more than an inch and a half across; $43,760 (special order) at Tiny Jewel Box.

 

Rolex | Datejust 36

This 36-millimeter oystersteel watch featuring an olive-green palm motif is among the brand’s newest offerings; $7,050.

 

Shinola | The Guardian

This 41.5-millimeter watch is named after a building in the company’s hometown of Detroit; $675 at Shinola.

 

Tudor | Black Bay Fifty-Eight 18K

The 18-karat-gold watch comes with both the green fabric band shown and a brown alligator strap; $16,800 (special order) at Tourneau.

This article appears in the November 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

