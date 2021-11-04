The REDEYE Night Market, a Diwali Celebration, and a Record Fair: Things to Do in DC, November 4-7

Hey y’all!

We’ve got the REDEYE Night Market, a Diwali celebration and a record fair.

Celebrate Diwali with the Kennedy Center this weekend!

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

An art takeover: Jason Bowers, the curator of JAB arts, will host a four-day pop-up art show at Adams Morgan restaurant Grand Duchess. See works by five local creatives, including abstract artist Kristyn Lee Moon and graffiti artist TJ Buttner. The weekend will feature a meet and greet with the artists, a live painting of the bar’s patio by Buttner, and a breakfast taco pop-up by local taqueria La Tejana. Thursday 11/4 through Sunday 11/7 (times vary); Free, learn more here.

Light up the night: The Kennedy Center is putting on a series of events to celebrate Diwali, or the Festival of Lights. The three-day festival will include a colorful dance show from local cultural exchange organization Prio Bangla, an Indian Carnatic music performance from vocalist and composer Rohith Jayaraman, and a workshop to make your own book filled Rangoli patterns. Thursday 11/4 through Saturday 11/6 at 6 PM; Free, learn more here.

Bumpin’ and grindin’: Dan Savage, the face behind sex-advice column Savage Love is bringing his HUMP! Film Festival to U Street’s Black Cat Theater for one night only. The indie porn festival will consist of short erotic films that spread inclusive sex-positivity and disrupt the way our society sees, makes, and shares porn. The festival will also be available for streaming. Friday 11/5 at 6:30 PM & 9 PM; $30.50-$33.85, buy tickets here.

Sistas are doin’ it for themselves: New musical Sistas will make its debut at George Mason University’s Hylton Performing Art Center this weekend. After losing their grandmother, the women in the family are tasked with cleaning their matriarch’s attic. The show follows the women as they reminisce over old memories and trace the history of Black women through hit tunes, from the trials of the Great Depression to the empowerment era of the ‘90s. Friday 11/5 through Sunday 11/7 (show times vary); $25, buy tickets here.

Meet and greet: Celebrate the first Friday of the month at the Brookland Arts Walk. All of the studios will be open, so stroll along the walk and say hello to artists and makers in the community. Friday 11/5 from 4 PM-7 PM; Free, learn more here.

Book talk: Politics and Prose is inviting How I Met Your Mother actor Kal Penn for a virtual chat about his new book, You Can’t Be Serious. In his book, Penn details a series of funny and awkward moments from his life, from raunchy movie moments to being a staff member of the Obama administration. Friday 11/5 at 7 PM; $5-$36.99, buy tickets here.

For the culture: No Kings Collective creative agency co-founder Peter Chang and Events DC have teamed up to debut the REDEYE Night Market this weekend. The massive party will celebrate East and Southeast Asian cuisine and culture with more than 50 vendors, including chefs from Maketto, Anju, and Thip Khao. There will also be music, dance, and other cultural performances throughout the night. Saturday 11/6 from 4 PM-11 PM; Free, learn more here.

All that glitters is gold: Hear Andy Cohen, executive producer and host of the highly-rated “The Real Housewives” franchise, talk about his new book, Glitter Every Day, at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. Cohen gives readers a laugh and a pep talk by sharing quotes from the women that have shaped his life, such as the Real Housewives, Madonna, and his mom. Saturday 11/6 at 7 PM; $32-$35, buy tickets here.

Happy Holidays!: It’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas. Head to the Embassy of the Czech Republic for their annual Czech Christmas Market. There will be Christmas carols, handcrafted ornaments, mulled wine and other Czech treats, and live animals. Saturday 11/6 from 9:30 AM-6 PM; Free, register here.

The best of both worlds: If you can’t decide between partying or seeing a show this weekend, no need to worry. Pan Underground, a local production company, is reimagining award-winning playwright Caridad Svich’s RED BIKE as a community celebration. RED BIKE tells the story of what it’s like to grow up as a child in a divisive country. Gather at The Parks at Walter Reed and enjoy some refreshments while you enjoy the show. Saturday 11/6 from 2 PM-5 PM; $13, buy tickets here.

History in present times: The National Building Museum will open its new exhibition about the US/Mexico border wall this weekend after the pandemic delayed its opening by more than a year. The multimedia exhibit, titled “The Wall/ El Muro: What is a Border Wall?,” will use pictures, videos, and artifacts to demonstrate the impact of the wall. There will also be a piece of the wall and psychedelic Peter Max artwork that once welcomed people at the border on display Saturday 11/6 through November 2022 from 11 AM-4 PM; $7-$10, learn more here.

Put your records on: For a chance to snag some pretty cool vinyl records, check out Hellbender Brewing Company’s Record Fair this weekend. There will be live DJ sets, burgers, beer, and lots of vendors. Sunday 11/7 from 1 PM-7 PM; Free, learn more here.

