A List of Vaccine Clinics for Kids Ages 5 to 11 in Maryland and Virginia

Kids ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine. There are plenty of places you can get the shot around DC, and you can check here for area pharmacies offering it (just plug in your zip code).

Maryland

Montgomery County

These are the locations where kids ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated. For the full list of vaccine clinics, check the county’s clinic locator.

Dennis Ave Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

Friday, November 5 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM

East County Recreation Center

3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring

Friday, November 5 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM

Montgomery College – Germantown

20200 Observation Dr., B/E Building, Germantown

Friday, November 5 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM

Prince George’s County

These high schools will be holding vaccine clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to schedule an appointment. For additional mobile clinics, check the county’s clinic locator.

Monday Clinics

November 8th, November 15th, November 22nd (First-Dose Clinic)

November 29th, December 6th, December 13th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Tuesday Clinics

November 9th, November 16th, November 23rd (First-Dose Clinic)

November 30th, December 7th, December 14th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Wednesday Clinics

November 10th, November 17th, November 24th (First-Dose Clinic)

December 1st, December 8th, December 15th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Northwestern High School in Adelphi | 4 to 8 PM

Fairmont Heights High School in Landover | 5 to 8 PM

Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill | 5 to 8 PM

Thursday Clinics

November 18th (First-Dose Clinic)

December 9th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Bowie High School in Bowie | 4 to 8 PM

Suitland High School in District Heights | 5 to 8 PM

Friendly High School in Fort Washington | 4 to 8 PM

Friday Clinics

November 12th, November 19th (First-Dose Clinic)

December 3rd, December 10th (Second-Dose Clinic)

High Point High School in Beltsville | 3 to 8 PM

Surrattsville High School in Clinton | 3 to 8 PM

Crossland High School in Camp Springs | 4 to 8 PM

Virginia

Alexandria

The running list of vaccine appointments is available here. These are the upcoming clinics for kids ages 5 to 11:

Torpedo Factory

Friday, November 5

Hours: 8:15 AM to 3 PM, and walk-ins are accepted from 11 AM to 2:30 PM

Location: 105 N. Union St., #325, Alexandria

Charles Houston Recreation Center

Friday, November 5

Hours: 5 to 7 PM

Location: 901 Wythe St., Alexandria

Northern Virginia Community College – Fine Arts Building

Friday, November 5

Hours: 5 to 7 PM

Location: 3301 Netherton Dr., Alexandria

Alexandria City High School

Saturday, November 6

Hours: 9:30 AM to 3 PM

Location: 3330 King St., Alexandria

Northern Virginia Community College – Fine Arts Building

Saturday, November 6

Hours: 11 AM to 1 PM

Location: 3301 Netherton Dr., Alexandria

Alexandria City High School

Sunday, November 7

Hours: 9:30AM to 3 PM

Location: 3330 King St., Alexandria

Arlington County

Here are the upcoming clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds, which will be held at the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St., South, Arlington) and Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington). Walk-ins are not accepted, and you can make an appointment here.

Here are the upcoming dates and times:

Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7 from 9 AM to 5 PM

Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 12 from 2 to 7 PM

Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 from 9 AM to 5 PM

Fairfax County

Health Department Vaccination Centers

Fairfax County Government Center

12000 Government Center Pkwy., Fairfax

Mount Vernon District Office

8350 Richmond Hwy., Alexandria

Tysons Community Vaccination Center

7950 Tysons Corner Center, Tysons

Inova Children Vaccination Clinic

8100 Innovation Park Dr., Fairfax

Falls Church

Inova L. J. Murphy Children’s Hospital

3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church