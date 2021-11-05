Asian-Food Pop-Up Market REDEYE Debuts This Weekend

A pop-up street market spotlighting local Asian eateries will debut Saturday, November 6. The concept, spearheaded by local art collective No Kings Collective and Events DC, celebrates Asian-American and Pacific Islander businesses. Admission to the market is free, with food and beverages available to purchase.

The market will stretch across Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, from 3rd Street to 7th Street and will feature more than 50 local vendors, including Ice Cream Jubilee, Anju, and Moon Rabbit. Its hours are 4 PM until midnight, with various cultural performances occurring throughout.

There will be a wide variety of food offered, such as Korean fried chicken, bao, and Taiwanese shaved ice. “I’m really hoping people will step out of their comfort zone and try different foods that are available at this festival,” No Kings Collective co-founder Peter Chang says.

Chang also notes the significance of the event launching now, after nearly two years of Covid-19 has hit restaurants hard and resulted in hate toward the AAPI community. “I wanted to throw something that was significant in showing the unity and community of the AAPI people,” he says. He also noted that vendors are not charged a fee to participate in the market and that infrastructure will be provided for them. “One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to them.”