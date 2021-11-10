This $12,500 Ritz-Carlton Suite Includes a Private Saks Fifth Avenue Shopping Spree

The latest in over-the-top hotel packages is a shopping staycation fit for royalty. The $12,500 per night “Saks Fifth Avenue Styling Package” at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner includes accommodations in a suite, valet parking, Champagne, two spa treatments, in-suite breakfast and dinner, plus a $5,000 gift card to Saks. And: No need to actually leave your room to shop. A stylist from Saks will have “a curated collection of clothing and accessories” waiting for you in your room upon check-in, so you can shop either for yourself or for those on your holiday list without stepping foot out of the suite. (Sipping Champagne in a private room as you try on luxury goods picked out by a professional stylist is giving us major ’90s movie vibes and we can’t say we never daydreamed about living out those scenes in real life. Also, this is not unlike how we imagine the Queen does her shopping). If you prefer to go in-store, though, a private shopping session can be arranged.

The deal is available through the end of February, targeting spendy shoppers of holiday gifts or a winter wardrobe, or treating themselves (or being treated) on Valentine’s Day.

To book, call 703-744-3920.

