Everlane Opened Its Newest Store in Georgetown Today

A portion of proceeds from today's in-store sales will benefit Thrive DC.

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Everlane.

San Francisco-based clothing company Everlane opened its latest retail shop in Georgetown today, and is donating a portion of the opening-day proceeds to local nonprofit Thrive DC.

Exclusive to the Georgetown location, the Everlane store will have its “100% DC” shirts and tote bags, along with its men’s and women’s clothing, denim, footwear, and accessories, in the brand’s signature chic, minimalist aesthetic. 

The shop, which will be outfitted using sustainably conscious fixtures, is the company’s first in Washington and its ninth overall. Its “Save My Spot” system allows customers to shop in-store and receive a text when a fitting room is ready, and shoppers can add online purchases to their in-store checkout. 

The company’s founding motto of “radical transparency,” promoting its commitment to ethical factories, environmental initiatives, and minimalist style with long-lasting quality (in opposition to fast fashion) made it a favorite among celebrities and influencers and launched it to notable success, but the brand faced some backlash last year about company culture, leading to an announcement of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” programs. 

Last month, the brand outlined its plan for reducing its carbon footprint and becoming a net-zero company by 2050.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

