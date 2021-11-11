The Phillips Collection Turns 100, No Kings Collective’s Umbrella Art Show, and Veteran’s Day: Things to Do in DC, November 11-14

Hey, y’all!

We got a party to celebrate the centennial of the Phillips Collection, No Kings Collective’s Umbrella Art Show, and several ways to commemorate Veteran’s Day.

Happy Veteran’s Day, and thank you for your service!

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Veteran’s Day: If you’re looking for ways to commemorate the holiday around DC, such as concerts, art exhibits, and more, check out our roundup here.

Film fest: Now in its 15th year, the Alexandria Film Festival starts its fifteen-day lineup of virtual screenings today. There will be 40 films and documentaries, including Emmy Award-winning A Break for Impact—which follows the journey of a legal studies professor and a group of students who embed themselves within organizations fighting the US-Mexico border crisis—and The Market, about the gentrification of Union Market and its impact on lower-income residents and recent immigrants. There will also be “Salute to Service Members” showcases with films that commemorate military veterans and will be offered free of charge to active and retired service members. Thursday 11/11 through Thursday 11/25; showcase screening tickets are $12 and festival passes are available at $75, buy tickets here.

A different point of view: DC Preservation League and local architecture firm EL Studio have created a self-guided tour to show how community leaders want to maximize the use and space of alleys in Columbia Heights. The group will travel along a walkable path between three alleys to learn about the constraints that hinder their development, such as zoning setbacks and use restrictions. Attendees will be given maps and viewfinders to see how the spaces would look with new additions, such as seating areas and decorative art. Thursday 11/11 from 2 PM-4 PM; Free, register here.

Life’s a circus: Celebrate the end of the week with a thrilling circus show at Yards Park. Contortionists, magicians, sword swallowers, and aerialists are just a few of the several entertainment options that will spice up the evening. There will also be tons of exciting interactive activities, such as glitter tattoos and balloon art. Friday 11/12 from 5:30-8:30 PM; Free, register here.

Birthday bash: The Phillips Collection is throwing a party to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the gallery’s opening in 1921. The celebration will feature access to all of the fall exhibitions, including a tribute to longtime DC painter Alma W. Thomas; a giant birthday for visitors to sign; food trucks; and hands-on art activities and games. Friday 11/12 from 11 AM-8 PM; pay what you wish, register here.

Handmade treasures: Pottery on the Hill, a longtime pottery show and sale, is going virtual once again. Starting at 5 PM on Friday, several of the nation’s top ceramic artists will open up their online stores for customers to purchase one-of-a-kind decorations and kitchenware. Folks can also bid on many special pieces in a virtual silent auction that will benefit the historic Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital. Friday 11/12 through Sunday 11/14; Free, find out more here.

Art show: No Kings Collective creative agency and Events DC are back with another massive event this weekend: UMBRELLA art Fair. The three-day pop-up will bring together more than 100 artists and curators at Collection 14, a new mixed-use development project in the 14th Street corridor, to showcase their photography, painting, and installations. Friday 11/12 through Sunday 11/14 (times vary); Free, register here.

The soundtrack of life: Grammy Award-winning musician Questlove will chat about his latest MUSIC IS HISTORY with Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie G. Bunch III and best-selling author Ben Greenman at the Kennedy Center. In his book, The Roots frontman examines the last five decades of American history through popular and iconic songs. With the purchase of a ticket, attendees will receive a free signed copy of the book. Saturday 11/13 at 7:30 PM; $60, buy tickets here.

Fighting food insecurity: Hungry Harvest, a farm-to-doorstep produce delivery service, is throwing a family-friendly festival at Culture House in Southwest DC to help combat food insecurity in the local community. The venue will be decked out with food trucks, a produce market, an interactive art wall, and loads of planting and craft stations. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Breadcoin and DC Dream Center, which both distribute resources to hungry and food-insecure communities in the area. Saturday 11/13 from 12 PM-6 PM; $10, buy tickets here.

A woman’s world: Check out A Chorus Within Her at Anacostia’s Theater Alliance before the show finishes its run this weekend. The production uses poetry, written by local poets and the theatre ensemble, and emotional choreography to explore the experiences that women may have faced during the pandemic, as well as universal female issues. Through Sunday 11/14 (show times vary); $25-$35, buy tickets here.

That’s all for this week! Don’t forget to drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com.

Treat yourself to a new book, and listen to Questlove examine history through a new lens.

