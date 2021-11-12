Your Thanksgiving Takeout Guide to Pies and Desserts Around DC

Thanksgiving may be “Turkey Day,” but let’s be real: pie is often the star of the table. Many DC-area restaurants and bakeries sell the classics like pumpkin or apple. But! I also found some out-of-the-box pie flavors and non-pie holiday desserts out there in the District. Check some of them out:

Pies & Other Sweets

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE & 1201 K St., NW

Scoop up a holiday treat from the buzzy bakery’s Ivy City and downtown DC locations. Pie-wise, they’ve got pumpkin ($36) and caramel apple crumb ($40). Cake-wise, the carrot and chocolate mousse choices each allegedly serve four, but who’s calorie counting on Thanksgiving. Otherwise, they’ve got a baker’s daughter’s dozen of chocolate chip cookies ($36) in case Santa decides to swing by a holiday early.

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW

The “Jew-ish deli” offers a variety of Thanksgiving options to pick up from their Park View store. For pies, there’s a pumpkin cheesecake swirl ($35) and a s’mores chocolate pie complete with graham cracker crusted and toasted marshmallow on top ($35). For other options, try the apple upside down cake ($35), or the challah bread with honey butter ($15) for an early Hanukkah celebration.

The Cakeroom

2006 18th St., NW

Pie selections at this Adams Morgan bakery include the obvious— pumpkin, apple, pecan (all $28)— but also some standouts, including a banoffee pie ($28) made with bananas and heavy whipping cream in a graham cracker crust. Also in their arsenal are cupcakes: cranberry apple pecan and pumpkin spice ($38.50 per dozen).

Firehook Bakery

Locations in DC, Alexandria, and Chantilly

The nine-inch pies run classic: pumpkin ($22), pecan ($24), and apple ($22),which is available in a flaky or crumbly crust. Beyond that, there’s bountiful options, including the various dessert boxes like cupcakes (six for $22), pumpkin bars (four for $13), or mini chocolate bundt cakes (four for $17.50). Want a regular-sized dessert? Go for the pumpkin cheesecake ($32) or the all-bases-covered “pumpkin cranberry walnut coffee cake” ($18).

Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

The at-home catering arm of Neighborhood Restaurant Group has you covered with both sweet and savory Buzz Bakeshop offerings. Classics like whole or half pecan, pumpkin, and Dutch apple pies ($16 to $35), plus treats like French silk chocolate pies ($18 to $35) and Thanksgiving cookie decorating kits ($14). On the savory side go for pillowy dinner rolls ($8) or butter biscuits ($13). Place orders online here.

RavenHook Bakehouse

Union Market at 1309 5th St., NE & other locations

Got a cranberry lover at your Thanksgiving table? Try the cranberry walnut bread ($7.50) or the cranberry walnut cake ($6.50). Want to keep it classic with pumpkin? They’ve got pumpkin spice cake ($6.50) and savory pumpkin bread ($7). Waiting for us to talk pecan? There’s a pecan pie shortbread bar ($2.75) now, and a Texas pecan pie ($30) starting Saturday, November 13.

Seylou Bakery & Mill

926 N St., NW, Suite A

Forget the cornbread . This Shaw bakery has their own upgraded corn dessert: a round corn cake made with local fresh-milled corn ($22). As far as pies, go for pumpkin ($39), pecan ($42), or a squash pie ($39).

Sweet Science Coffee

35 N St., NE

Who doesn’t want to try a science pie? The coffee shop’s DC branch is offering up pumpkin ($28), apple crumble ($28), and bourbon pecan ($32) pies. Also in their holiday line-up are boxes of apple cider donuts, available by the half-dozen ($15) or full dozen ($28).

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Not only does this popular bakery chain sell the staple pumpkin ($38) and maple pecan pies ($40) pies, they have the amalgamation of the two: a bourbon-infused pumpkin pie topped with pecans ($38). If you’re in a loaf cake mood, those are available in gingerbread ($40) and pumpkin ($40). And if you’re looking for some minimum-effort cooking, pick up some bake-at-home cinnamon rolls that’ll make your kitchen smell fantastic.

Just Pies

The Diner

2453 18th St., NW

This Adams Morgan spot specializes in American comfort food and their Thanksgiving menu speaks to that: pumpkin, apple, pecan, and chocolate silk pies ($22 each) are all available for preorder.

Little Red Fox

5035 Connecticut Ave., NW

Yes, this Chevy Chase bakery has the classic pumpkin pie. But they’ve also got a bourbon pecan and a chocolate chess. Bourbon and chess? Sounds like Thanksgiving. All pies are $30.

Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave. B

Looking for a Michelin Star pie for your dinner table? Chef Danny Lledó’s Valencian in Glover Park offers a pumpkin chocolate pie ($25) and an apple streusel pie ($20) for you to take home.

Sweets for the Pie Haters

Baked and Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW

If it’s any indication of the quality, the bakery’s collection of holiday pieces has already hit their pre-order maximum (tired). But fret not! They still have pumpkin gingerbread ($30) and pumpkin donut muffins ($23 for six) available.

The Bombay Club

815 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Downtown Indian staple may only have one dessert special for Thanksgiving, but the quintuple threat is worth mentioning: it’s a pumpkin cheesecake cranberry cookie with a pecan caramel creme ($14). Try saying that in one breath!

Chipkick Cookies

25387 Pleasant Valley Rd., Chantilly, Va.

Cookie fiends are in luck— this family-owned shop has its own line of Thanksgiving cookies. Each cookie ranges from $4 to $4.50, and the minimum order is 24 cookies. Specialty flavors include “glazed & confused” (maple-infused dough with pecans and sugar glaze), “everything nice” (white chocolate, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin pie pop tarts), and “rolling in the dough” (cinnamon base with sugar glaze).

District Doughnut

Locations in Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Union Market, the Wharf, and Ballston

Be the star of your Friendsgiving with a box of pumpkin creme brulee doughnuts, caramel-apple streusel, maple-butter pecan, and more from this local doughnut chain-let. You can also snag seasonal treats like apple cider bites and bake-at-home cinnamon rolls.

Stella’s Bakery

11510 D Rockville Pike, Rockville

This European shop has pastries aplenty, including their pumpkin, pear, pecan, plum, and peach-apricot tarts ($26.50-$35). Also in stock is their pumpkin tiramisu ($54) which serves up to 16, and the apple strudel that comes by roll ($38) or by slice ($4.50).