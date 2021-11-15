Hannah Gadsby Will Be at the Kennedy Center in April

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby will perform her new live comedy show “Body of Work” at the Kennedy Center April 21-23, 2022. The show follows Gadsby’s musings on the past year spending the pandemic back in her home country.

Presale tickets are available Wednesday, November 17, but tickets are officially on sale Friday, November 19. Gadsby previously performed her show “Douglas” at the Kennedy Center back in June 2019.

Other upcoming Kennedy Center comedy shows include a live showing of the “hey girl.” podcast (May 13, 2022) and the comedy-improv group The Second City’s new show “The Revolution Will be Improvised” (June 18-July 31, 2022).