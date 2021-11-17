Half-Sandwich, Half-Flower Shop Poppyseed Rye Opens in Arlington Friday

The premise for Poppyseed Rye is simple: “It’s a little bit sandwich shop, a little bit flower shop, combined into one,” says owner Scott Parker. The floral cafe, which opens Friday, Nov 19 is the Roy Boys restaurateur’s latest Arlington venture, joining Barley Mac, Don Tito, and more. This latest project is his “first foray into fast casual.”

Parker partnered with chef Alex Buc, who formerly operated Jetties locations, to curate the menu. Akeda Maerdan, co-owner of Farida Floral, brings the fauna flair. Parker says he was inspired by half-coffee, half-flower shops he’d seen in New York City. Inside the space, the atmosphere is bright, open, and airy, with white walls and multi-colored flower arrangements hanging from them. There’s a counter for sandwiches on one side, and a mini flower shop on the other. Gift items (mostly locally made) such as candles and chocolate will also be sold.

Diners will find creative hot and cold sandwiches, both vegetarian and meaty, such as a meatball-pesto sub, pressed Cuban, Italian tuna on focaccia, or a burrata caprese. There are also fancy toasts like avocado topped with crab and corn. Make a full meal with homemade sides, salads, and charcuterie boards. To drink: fresh-pressed juices, beer, and wine. Parker’s current favorites are the vegan bahn mi sandwich and basil lemonade.

Parker’s a seven year-resident of the neighborhood, and says he opened Poppyseed Rye to fill a gap in his backyard. “I’ve tried to figure out what would be a good everyday concept that would fit here,” he says.

Poppyseed Rye. 818 N. Quincy St., Arlington.