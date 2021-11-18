8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The Irish duo behind the London’s Homeboy Bar is coming to the Dupont Circle Hotel (1500 New Hampshire Ave., NW) tonight, November 18. They’ll serve $16 vodka and gin cocktails, including a variety of martinis. One is made with a blue-cheese tincture and another mixed with apricot brandy and lime juice.

Pick up free coffee and a tumbler from Taco Bamba this week. The three-day promotion is in honor of the local taco chain’s new all day breakfast menu. Get your caffeine fix from the Springfield (6691-A Backlick Rd., Springfield) and Vienna (164 Maple Ave. W, Vienna) locations today, November 18, and from the Ballston (4000 Wilson Blvd., Suite C, Arlington) and Rockville (1627 Rockville Pk., Rockville) locations on Friday, November 19.

All weekend, plant-based chicken company Daring Foods and &Pizza are taking their new partnership around DC. Look for four new pies (and free slices)—including a vegan riff on barbecue-chicken pizza—at their food truck. It’ll be located at the Kelvin’s Complex (1250 Half St., SE) today, November 18; at Children’s National Hospital (111 Michigan Ave., NW) on Friday, November 19; in Tenleytown on Saturday, November 20; and at the Tanger Outlets (6800 Oxon Hill Rd., National Harbor) on Sunday, November 21. The truck will be at each location from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The Winter Village at Cameron Run (4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria) is hosting an Ice & Lights festival starting Friday, November 19. There’s plenty to do in the village: ice skate, check out the light displays, and view the art installations. There’s also plenty to eat and drink, like pizza, hot dogs, doughnut holes, hot chocolate, and coffee.

The annual Downtown Holiday Market opens in Penn Quarter (between Eighth and F streets, Northwest) on Friday, November 19. Get your holiday shopping done, plus partake in several food options. They include empanadas, treats from the Capital Candy Jar, and mini doughnuts. Stop by the bodega at Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St., NW) to warm up with hot toddies, mulled wine, and cocoa. The Holiday Market is open daily from noon to 8 PM.

Silver Spring restaurant All Set (8630 Fenton St.) is hosting a Lady Gaga-themed drag brunch on Saturday, November 20 featuring performers from Haus of Stone. A $10 ticket gets you in, and you can purchase a la carte brunch offerings, like smoked-salmon/avocado toast or a blackened ribeye and eggs. Add the $30 All You Can Enjoy package for unlimited coffee, juice, rail drinks, beers, wines, and brunch cocktails. The show is on from noon to 2 PM, and doors open at 11:30 AM.

Caribbean-inspired Navy Yard spot Bammy’s (301 Water St., SE) is hosting a daytime party on Saturday, November 20. It’ll coincide with the launch of the restaurant’s new brunch menu, and local DJs will play Caribbean music. The party runs from noon to 6 PM.

Learn how to make your own tea at a class presented by Shop Made in DC. The $30 ticket includes a cocktail from Roost bar Show of Hands. The outdoor class takes place at the shop’s Union Market location (325 Morse St., NE) on Sunday, November 21, and runs from 1:30 to 3:30 PM.