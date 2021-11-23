8 DC-Area Turkey Trots for Runners on or Around Thanksgiving 2021

There are a bunch of virtual and in-person turkey trots you can do on or around Thanksgiving, all of which have registration open through the morning of the race. So if you need to escape the house, get some fresh air, or make some room in your waistband before dinner, check these out:

Turkey Trot at The Station

This free, instructor-led trot is a run or walk around the Riverdale Park shopping center. You can register through the morning of the race, which comes with a branded drawstring bag and a one-week pass to Gold’s Gym. The trot runs from 9 to 11 AM on Thanksgiving day.

6621 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park

Trot for Hunger 5K

So Others Might Eat is hosting its 20th annual Trot for Hunger. You can join in the 1-miler at 5K Freedom Plaza, followed by the family-friendly festival with music, games, and live performances. Or, if you’re more comfortable going solo, the race is also being offered virtually, allowing you to run your own route. Registration is open now through the morning of the race, but you’re encouraged to register in advance. The 1-miler starts at 8:30 AM, and the 5K kicks off at 9 AM on Thanksgiving.

Corner of 13th St., NW and Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Alexandria Turkey Trot

Now in its 46th year, this flat 5-miler begins and ends at George Washington Middle School. You can register online through 6 AM on race day, or in person from 7:30 to 8:30 AM. Feeling fast? Monetary prizes are given out to the top three finishers. Try to bring nonperishable food items with you on race day to donate to ALIVE!. The race begins at 9 AM on Thanksgiving.

1005 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Virtual Bethesda Turkey Chase

Busy on Thanksgiving? There are a bunch of different outdoor activities you can do through November 30, including both a 10K and 5K walk/run, 10-mile bike ride, and 1-mile swim. All participants are eligible to win a free bike. Pick your activity, register, and complete it before the end of the month.

Fairfax Turkey Trot

Head out to Fairfax’s Mantua community on Thanksgiving morning for this 4-mile course, which winds through the neighborhood. It starts at 9 AM sharp, so make sure to set your alarm!

9330 Pentland Pl., Fairfax

Laurel Turkey Trot

Begin your Thanksgiving morning with a run through historic Laurel. Offered as both a 5K and 1-mile course, the 17th annual trot is back. There will be collection bins on-site for nonperishable food donations to the LARS food pantry. The trot kicks off at 8 AM. Online registration is closed, but you can register in-person on race day.

Montgomery St. & 8th St., Laurel

Turkey Day 5K

Get your holiday started at South Lakes High School. The 5K and 1-miler begin at 8 and 8:55 AM, respectively, or you can choose to do this race virtually at your own location. Online registration is open through 8 PM on November 24. Race winners get a bunch of swag, but everyone can check back for photos taken during the race by entering the number on your bib.

11400 South Lakes Dr., Reston

Ashburn Farm Run

There are a ton of options to get moving at this Thanksgiving Day run. Compete in the 10K or 5K, or take it easy on the 2K fun run. Proceeds from this race, which can be done live or virtually, go toward educating Ugandan children. Start times are 8:15 AM for the 10K, 8:25 AM for the 5K, and 8:35 AM for the fun run. The virtual races must be completed by November 28.

43454 Crossroads Dr., Ashburn