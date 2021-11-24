Holiday Markets
- Nov 19-Dec 23 Downtown Holiday Market (outside, free entry, closed Nov 25, Dec 6)
- Nov 26-Dec 4 Tenley Winterfest (inside, free entry, outside)
- Nov 27 Flea DC Streetwear Holiday Market (outside, free entry)
- Nov 27-Dec 19 Holiday Market at Four Seasons (inside, free entry, every Fri, Sat, & Sun)
- Nov 28 Open House at Anacostia Arts Center (inside, free entry)
- Dec 2, 5 Outdoor Hanukkah Bazaar (outside, free entry)
- Dec 3-5 Heurich Christkindlmarkt (outside, $10 entry online)
- Dec 4 Dupont Holiday Market (outside, free entry)
- Dec 4 Dupont Undergound Holiday Market (inside)
- Dec 4, 11, 18 Park View Holiday Market (inside, free entry)
- Dec 5 Pajamarama Holiday Market (outside, free entry)
- Dec 10 Takoma Gift(ing) Night Market (outside, free entry)
- Dec 10 Victura Park Holiday Market (outside, free entry)
- Dec 11 Holiday Pop-Up at Van Ness Main Street (outside, free entry)
- Dec 11 Procrastinator’s Holiday Market at National Arboretum (outside, free entry)
- Dec 11, 12 Holiday Market at the Ven (inside, free entry)
- Dec 18 Takoma Cocoa Crawl (inside, outside)
- Dec 18 SAMSAMA at Shopkeepers (inside, outside)
- Dec 18 Jackie Lee’s Holiday Market (inside, outside)
Trees, Menorahs, Lights & Decorations
- Nov 19-Jan 6 DC Holiday Lights citywide scavenger hunt and storefront decorations (outside, free)
- Nov 20 Capitol Hill Community Tree Lighting at 5:30pm (outside, free)
- Nov 20-Jan 4 Interactive Holiday Light Display in BB&T Bank Plaza
- Nov 24- Jan 2 US Botanical Gardens Outdoor Holiday Display (outside, free, closed Dec 25)
- Nov 26-Jan 2 Enchanted Christmas in Nationals Park various times
- (outside, $29-39)
- Nov 26 Light Up The Wharf from 6:00-8:00pm (outside, free)
- Nov 27 City Center Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:00pm (outside, free)
- Nov 28 National Menorah Lighting at 3:15pm (outside, free)
- Nov 29 Capitol Hill Community Menorah Lighting at 5:30pm (outside, free)
- Nov 28-Dec 6 Lighting of the Wharf Menorah daily from 5:00-6:00pm (outside, free)
- Dec 1-Jan 1 Light Yards every night from 6:00-10:00pm (outside, free)
- Dec 3 Christmas at Dumbarton House from 5:30- 8:30pm (inside, $22)
- Dec 3, 10, 17 Friday Night Lights Light Show activities from 5:00 onwards, light show at 7:00pm (outside, free)
- Dec 4 Holiday Boat Parade at the Wharf from 6:00-9:00pm (outside, free)
- Dec 4 Holiday Celebration at the Parks Menorah and Tree Lighting from 5:00-6:30pm (outside, free)
Pop-Up Bars + Decorated Bars
- Sippin’ Santa at Archipelago (outside, inside)
- Miracle Pop-Up Bar at Death Punch (outside, inside)
- Once Upon a Tiki Christmas at Tiki TNT (outside, inside)
- Chai-vy and Cohen-y, a Hanukkah Bar (inside)
- Decorations at Walter Sports Bar (outside, inside)
- 5th Annual Winterfest at Wunder Garten (outside)
- Decorations at Urban Roast (inside)
- Decorations at Garden District (inside)
- Maxwell Park Pop-Up Christmas Bar (inside)
- Dec 9-19 Holiday Mythical Holidays (inside)
Get Togethers + Parties
- Nov 28 First Night of Hanukkah at Metro Bar (outside, free)
- Nov 28, Dec 3 Oy to the World – Hanukkah Basket with Union Market (food pop-up, $75)
- Dec 1 Lighten Up: A Chanukah Hang-out with Sixth & I (inside, $12)
- Dec 2 Chanukah Happy Hour: Brews & Beats at City State Brewing (inside, $5)
- Dec 2 LGBTQ Jewish Chanukah Happy Hour at Pitchers DC (inside, free)
- Dec 3 80’s Holiday Extravaganza Dance Party at Black Cat (inside, $15+)
- Dec 3 A Booze-Free Holiday Event at Femme Fatale (inside, $85)
- Dec 3 Shabbanukah at Union Market (inside, free)
- Dec 4 Hanukkah Party at The Lane Social Club (inside, $18 per family)
- Dec 9 Locals Holiday Party at Free State Bar (inside, free)
- Dec 10 Ugly Sweater Dance Party at Hook Hall (inside, $5)
- Dec 11 Santa DC Bar Crawl (inside, $15)
- Dec 11 Abbondanza! A Holiday Natural Wine Party at Sonny’s Pizza (outside, $55+)
- Dec 14, 28 Ugly Sweater Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing (inside, free)
Festive Crafts + Workshops
Drinks, Cookies, & Treats
- Nov 24 Making Holiday Drinks with Columbia Room (inside, $80)
- Dec 1 Making Non-Alcoholic Holiday Drinks with Columbia Room (inside, $80)
- Dec 1, 8, 15 Holiday Wreath Building with Cocktails (inside, $60)
- Dec 4 Holiday Cookie Baking with Hill Center (inside, $79)
- Dec 4 Gingerbread Workshop with National Building Museum (inside, $85)
- Dec 4 “Holiday Edition” Spice Techniques with The Spice is Right (inside, $35)
- Dec 8 The Spirits of the Holidays: Rum, Aquavit, and Brandy with Columbia Room (inside, $80)
- Dec 9 Party Cheese with Each Peach Market (virtual, $50)
- Dec 11 Holiday Cookie Baking with Hill Center (inside, $79)
- Dec 15 Making Non-Alcoholic Holiday Drinks with Columbia Room (inside, $80)
- Dec 22 Making Holiday Drinks with Columbia Room (inside, $80)
Wreaths, Decor, & Ornaments
- Dec 1-5 Holiday Wreath Making with Hillwood Museum (inside , sold out but waitlist available $75)
- Dec 2 Modern Holiday Hoop Wreaths with PLNTR(inside, $85)
- Dec 2 Beaded Christmas Spider with DC Library (inside, free)
- Dec 5 Felted Poinsettia Ornaments with Rock Paper Plant(inside, $55)
- Dec 12 DIY Holiday Farm Wreath Making with Cultivate the City (outside, $25)
- Dec 12 Wreaths and Whiskey with Blue Ribbon Floral (inside, $50)
- Dec 12 Living Ornaments and Terrarium Building with Cultivate the City (inside, $15)
- Dec 9 Holiday Blooms with Hillwood (virtual, $12, $65 optional materials fee)
- Dec 12 Make Your Own Ornaments with Shop Made in DC (inside, $25)
Paper Goods
- Nov 27 DIY Gift Topper Pom Poms with Shop Made in DC (inside, $20)
- Nov 27 Make Your Own Wrapping Paper with Shop Made in DC (inside, $20)
- Dec 5 Screen Print Holiday Gift Making with Soul & Ink (inside, $60)
- Dec 12 Watercolor Your Holiday Cards with Erica Nordberg (inside, $40)
- Dec 14 Holiday Modern Calligraphy with Sip & Script and Peach & Paperie (inside, $75)
Self-Care
- Nov 29 Firelight Yoga Flow: A Chanukah Yoga Class with Sixth & I (virtual, $12)
- Dec 2 Mental Health & The Holidays with The Twelve Gallery (inside, free)
- Dec 14 Blue Christmas with The National Cathedral (inside or virtual, free)
The Performing Arts
Theater, Ballet, & Comedy
- Nov 23-Dec 5 How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The National Theatre(inside, $50+)
- Nov 24-28 The Nutcracker with the Miami Ballet at The Kennedy Center (inside, $49+)
- Nov24-Dec 27 A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre (inside, $36+)
- Nov 27-Dec 26 The Nutcracker with the Washington Ballet at The Warner Theatre (inside, $65+)
- Dec 4 Virtual Nutcracker Family Celebration (virtual, free)
- Dec 9 Double EE Comedy Ugly Sweater Edition at Red Bear Brewing (inside, $10)
- Dec 18-19 The Spirit of Kwanzaa with the Dance Institute of Washington (inside, $20+)
- Dec 26 The Constituents a Happy Holiday Hangover at Union Stage (inside, $30)
Film
- Nov 28- Dec 5 2021 Hanukkah Film Festival with Edlavitch DCJCC (inside, $10 per film)
- Dec 3, 5 & Jan 1 A Christmas Story at Miracle Theatre (inside, $8 for adults)
- Dec 10 Home Alone at Suns Cinema (inside, $10)
- Dec 11 Die Hard at Suns Cinema (inside, $10)
- Dec 11, 12 Polar Express at Miracle Theatre (inside, $8 for adults)
- Dec 17, 19, 31 Elf at Miracle Theatre (inside, $8 for adults)
- Dec 17, 18, 23 It’s A Wonderful Life at Miracle Theatre (inside, $8 for adults)
- Dec 18, 19 White Christmas at Miracle Theatre (inside, $8 for adults)
- Dec 23 The Star at Miracle Theatre (inside, $8 for adults)
- Dec 23 Holiday Movie Marathon with DC Library (inside, free)
- Dec 31 National Lampoon’s Christmas Miracle at Miracle Theatre (inside, $8 for adults)
Music + Radio
- Dec 4 NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas at the Kennedy Center (inside, $59+)
- Dec 4 A Jazz-tacular Holiday Event at Capitol Cider House(inside, free)
- Dec 8 National Symphony Orchestra at The Anthem (inside, $15+)
- Dec 10, 11 A Holiday Pops with Ingrid Michaelson at Kennedy Center (inside, $49+)
- Dec 11, 12 Joy of Christmas at National Cathedral (inside, $25+)
- Dec 16-19 Handel’s Messiah and Magnificat at National Cathedral (inside, $39+)
- Dec 18, 24 A Family Christmas at Kennedy Center (inside, $20+)
- Dec 19-22 A Candelight Christmas at Kennedy Center(inside, $15+)
- Dec 23 Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capitol One Arena (inside, $49+)
Caroling & A Capella
- Nov 20 & Dec 6, 10, 17, 19 Singing Loud for All to Hear in Adams Morgan (outside, free)
- Dec 2, 19 Clear Harmonies Carolers at Union Market (outside, free)
- Dec 4, 11, 12 Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. Holiday Show at Lincoln Theatre (inside, $25+)
- Dec 11 The Singing Capital Chorus in Van Ness (outside, free)
- Dec 11 HOLIDIME at Union Market
- Dec 18 Holiday Choir of The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC at Union Market (outside, free)
Lectures & Museums
- Nov 29 – Jan 7 “Warmth & Light Exhibit” at Daughters of the American Revolution Museum (inside, free)
- Dec 2, 5 “Darkness to Light” Experiential Walkthrough” with Adas Israel Congregation (inside, free)
- Dec 5 “Nightmares Before Christmas” at DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern (inside, $13)
- Dec 7 Slavic Solstice Magic at Church Hall (inside, $13)
- Dec 10 Merry Christmas from the Norton Family Art Chat with National Museum of Women in the Arts (virtual, free)
- Dec 11 Christmas with the First Ladies: Holiday Celebrations at the White House with Smithsonian Associates (virtual, $35)
- Dec 12 How Nativity Scenes Were Born at DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern (inside, $13)
- Dec 15 Italy’s Holiday Traditions with Smithsonian Associates (virtual, $25)
- Dec 15 All I Want for Chanukah is a Christmas Tree with Sixth & I (virtual, $12)
- Dec 20 America’s Favorite Holiday Movie: The Story of It’s a Wonderful Life with Smithsonian Associates (virtual, $20)
Santa, I know him!
(For a more complete guide, see this article)
- Nov 28 Chevy Chase Breakfast with Santa at Maggiano’s Little Italy Chevy Chase (inside, $35)
- Dec 4 City Dogs Rescue + Santa at La Cosecha (outside, $30)
- Dec 5 Virtual Tea with Santa with Dumbarton House (virtual, $15)
- Dec 11 Tea with Santa at Dumbarton House (inside, $25)
Buy A Tree
- Nov 19-21, 26-28 & Dec 3-5, 10-12, 17-19 Nalls Winter Market at Union Market (outside)
- Dec 3, 4, 5 John Eaton Christmas Tree Sale at John Eaton Elementary School (outside)
- Dec 4 Troop 100 Christmas Tree Sale in the St. Ann’s parking lot (outside)
- Dec 11 & 12 Christmas Tree Sale at the National Arboretum (outside)
Ice Rinks
- Nov 17- March 13 Washington Harbour (outside, $7 skate rental, $10 for adults)
- Nov 19-March 6 National Gallery of Art (outside, $5 skate rental, $10 for adults)
- Nov 24-Feb The Wharf Ice Rink (outside, $6 skate rental, $12 for adults)
- Dec 2 Lights & Ice: Hanukkah Skate Night (free first 100)
Things to Do in Maryland
- Nov 19-Jan 2 Zoo Lights (outside, $28 adult walk-through, wine and beer festival “Brrr Fest” is Nov 26-27)
- Nov 19-Jan 2 Garden of Lights (outside, $10, closed Nov 22-25 & Dec 24, 25)
- Nov 25-Dec 24 Baltimore Christmas Village (outside, free entry, closed Nov 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 & Dec 6, 7, 13, 14)
- Nov 26-Dec 31 Winter Lights Festival (outside, $15+ per vehicle, closed Dec 25)
- Nov 26-Dec 31 Christmas at Gaylord National (learn more about festivities here)
- Dec 5 Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair (outside, free entry)
- Dec 16 Gingerbread Doghouse Making (inside, outside, $35)
- Dec 16 Deck the Halls with Denizens (inside, free)
- Dec 28 Kwanzaa Celebration (inside, free)
Things to Do in Virginia
- Nov 11-Jan 2 Festival of Lights at Bull Run (outside, $30 per vehicle, closed Nov. 25)
- Nov 11-Dec 9 Winter Walk of Lights (outside, $16, dog-friendly nights Nov 17, 18 & Jan 2)
- Nov 28 Chanukah Festival at Old Town Alexandria (outside, free)
- Nov 28 A Very Electric Christmas (inside, $19+)
- Dec 1 Ornament Wreath Workshop (inside, $55)
- Dec 3, 4 Scottish Christmas Walk (outside, free)
- Dec 4, 11, 18 – Candlelight Holiday Tours (inside, $10 adult)
- Dec 4 Washington and Liberty High School (inside, outside, free entry)
- Dec 5, 12 Holiday Kissing Ball Workshops (outside, $25)
- Dec 8 Fabric Ornament Workshop (inside, $35)
- Dec 10, 11 Colonial Holiday Nights at Carlyle House (inside, $10 adults)
- Dec 11 Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market & Holiday Craft Show (outside, free entry)
- Dec 11 A Victorian Christmas (inside, $10 adults)
- Dec 14 Herndon WinterMarkt (outside, free entry)
- Dec 14 Christmas Cookie Decorating class (inside, $47)
- Dec 17, 18 Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon (inside, outside $50 adults with mansion tour)
- Dec 17, 18 Civil War Christmas (inside, $10 adults)
- Dec 18 National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery (outside, free)