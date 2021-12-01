Four Great Travel Deals for December and Beyond

Into the Woods

Where: Hillbrook Inn & Spa, 4490 Summit Point Rd., Charles Town, WV; 304-725-4223.

What’s special: Tucked away in the woods, this historic country estate offers a tranquil respite from the outside world yet is very close to Washington, DC. The inn offers several different accommodations. Some rooms are in the cozy Main House with its hardwood floors and antiques; that’s also where the bar and restaurant are located. Other guest rooms are at the Cottage & Gatehouse Suites, while others are at two companion properties, two miles from the Main House. Breakfast is served in the sun porch or in the dining room and, depending on the morning, can be eggs Benedict, soufflés, or frittatas, and fruit. Come dinner, guests can choose from four-, five-, or six-course tasting menus or a la carte menu. As far as things to do, there is a spa on the property, plus nearby Harpers Ferry with its hiking trails and history. Room rates start at $179 a night.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Deal” includes two complimentary seasonal drinks, a $25 value. To book, call 304-725-4223 or click here. To get the deal, mention Washingtonian at check-in.

When: Valid for stays through December 2021.

City of Bridges

Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, 620 William Penn Pl., Pittsburgh, Pa.; 412-471-1170.

What’s special: Erected in 1903, this Beaux Arts-style building has had many lives—from electric company to law firm. Today it’s a Kimpton. And while the exterior retains the original look, the inside has been transformed—it’s now vibrant and whimsical, decorated with art and sculpture and done up in bold pops of greens, yellows, and blues. The hotel provides free newspapers and wi-fi, complimentary use of cruiser bikes as well as scooters for kids, and free access to the fitness center. Join the free IHG loyalty program to receive IHG Rewards points or a $10 “Raid the Bar” credit. Nearby attractions such as the Andy Warhol Museum, Market Square, the Cultural District, and National Aviary are walkable or a short drive. Also at every turn: bridges. Pittsburgh has more of them (446) than Venice, Italy. More information about the bridges of Pittsburgh is at the Heinz History Center.

The deal: “Kimpton Valet & Vino,” an exclusive deal for Washingtonian readers, includes king accommodations, a bottle of red wine, and nightly valet parking. Room rates start at $190 a night. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through April 30, 2022, with a minimum of two nights.

Oceanfront Offer

Where: Grande Cayman Resort, 7200 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC; 855-820-4751.

What’s special: This resort is centrally located in Myrtle Beach, but away from the tumult, in a quieter section of town. The resort was recently rebranded and underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. The redone guest rooms range from efficiencies to three-bedroom condos. Guests at this oceanfront property can enjoy 10 indoor and outdoor pools, a relaxing 250-foot-long enclosed lazy river, a new three-story water slide, a miniature golf course, an exercise facility, a Starbucks, an oceanfront tiki bar, and on-site restaurants. Nearby is a championship golf course. During the holidays Myrtle Beach is aglow with light shows and other festivities.

The deal: The resort is offering 35 percent off room rates plus two free breakfasts daily. The “Washingtonian Deal” includes an additional 5 percent off. To book click here. Room rates start at $69.

When: Valid for stays through December 2022.

Wine and a Waterfall

Where: Inn at Taughannock Falls, 2030 George Rd., Trumanburg, NY; 607-387-7711.

What’s special: This 24-room, historic Victorian-style inn just underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. The guest rooms feature antique decor, marble bathrooms with rain shower heads, and Egyptian-cotton linens. Set on 12 acres on the edge of Cayuga Lake, the boutique hotel is celebrating 75 years of operation. It’s walking distance to Taughannock Falls State Park, with the tallest waterfall east of the Mississippi. The inn is located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, known for its wine. The hotel is directly on the Cayuga Lake Wine trail, minutes away from local wineries, breweries, distilleries, and cideries.

The deal: The “Le Grande Life” deal takes 35 percent off a stay of two or more nights in the inn’s choicest room, the 1,725-square-foot Le Grande Suite, which features a great room with a fireplace and pool table, a fully-equipped kitchen, a breakfast room, an oversized king bedroom, and a bathroom with a deep soaking jetted tub and a separate shower. Washingtonian readers also receive a free bottle of Ryan Williams Merlot, a $22 value. The package price starts at $363 a night. To book, call 607-387-7711 and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through April 14, 2022.