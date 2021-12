The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that could potentially overturn the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade. With abortion rights on the docket, pro-life and pro-choice protestors flocked to the courts to speak out in support of their stances. Take a look:

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!