12 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Through December 20, stop by Georgetown hangout the Berliner (3401 Water St., NW) to view its Afghan Photo Box exhibit with photos taken by local artist Landry Dunand. Grab a brat and a beer—proceeds from sales will benefit the International Rescue Committee’s refugee resettlement efforts. The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday.

It’s DC Cocktail Week! More than 50 restaurants and venues across the DMV are offering cocktail and snack pairings, plus a bunch of events like cocktail classes and happy hours. Events and specials run through Sunday, December 5.

Celebrate Hanukkah at City-State Brewing (705 Edgewood St., NE) today, December 2 from 6 to 9 PM. The happy hour will feature specialty drinks, sufganiyot, and latkes and other fare from the Schmaltz Bros food truck. There will also be candle-lighting, music, and a showing of the Rugrats Hanukkah movie.

It’s ugly-sweater season at Old Town French bistro Bastille (606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria). The restaurant invites you to don your cheesiest holiday gear and partake in an $89 three-course meal (including cocktails) today, December 2 at 6:30 PM. On Saturday, December 4, join in a cocktail class led by barman Jacob Sunny. Tickets are $69, and the class runs from 1 to 2:30 PM.

Dupont Circle Levantine restaurant Ala (1320 19th St., NW) is hosting a party featuring DJ Aydin Bolkar on Friday, December 3. Tickets cost $39 per person, which includes your first drink, plus snacks, mezze, and flatbread. The event runs from 9 PM to 2 AM.

Shop the Heurich House Museum’s (1307 New Hampshire Ave., NW) German-style market in Dupont Circle this weekend. Dozens of local makers will be selling goods, and there will be a Senate Beer stand with tastings. Tickets are $13—a $19 ticket includes a drink. The market is open from Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5.

Get in the holiday spirit at Maydan’s (1346 Florida Ave., NW) first holiday market on Saturday, December 4. Browse gifts from local makers and sip and snack while you shop. The market runs from 10 AM to 2 PM.

It’s college football postseason, and the Bullpen (1201 Half St., SE) in Navy Yard is hosting an all-day party for the championship games. Stay warm by the fire pit, sip hot drinks, and munch on barbecue from nearby restaurant Due South. There will also be live music and s’mores. Admission is free, and doors open at noon on Saturday, December 4.

The 18th annual Sweet Hope Dessert reception happens at Central Michel Richard (1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Saturday, December 4. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Taste pastries, sip champagne, and listen to holiday music from 1 to 3 PM.

Enjoy a snow day —no matter the weather—at Tysons development the Boro (8350 Broad St., Tysons) on Saturday, December 4. The apres-ski-themed event features ornament-making, snow machines, and holiday cocktails. Admission is free, and there will be a donation bin for Toys for Tots. Stop by between 3 and 6 PM.

Food writer and forager April Thompson leads a class on how to use evergreen needles in body scrub, infused salt, cocktails, and more at ANXO (711 Kennedy St., NW) in Brightwood Park. The $30 hands-on class runs from 4 to 6 PM on Saturday, December 4.

Head to the Wharf (970 Wharf St., SW) for its Holiday Boat Parade this Saturday, December 4. It’ll feature more than 45 decorated boats, plus photos with Santa, a light show, live music, and fireworks. The campfire will be open for s’mores, and there will be beer and cocktails. The event runs from 6 to 9 PM and the boat parade begins at 7 PM.