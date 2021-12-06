Far-Right Group Patriot Front Marched Down the Mall on Saturday Night

More than 100 members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front marched on the National Mall on Saturday evening. The group donned a uniform of khakis, blue jackets, and tan hats. Their faces were obscured by sunglasses and white masks that covered their noses and mouths. Some carried American flags, others a banner that read “reclaim America.” Those on the outer flanks of the procession were equipped with shields.

The group marched from the Lincoln Memorial down the Mall toward the Capitol building. Later, they ended up around Arlington Memorial Bridge, according to The Daily Beast, and some apparently became temporarily stranded when they could not all fit into their rented U-Hauls.

A beautiful night at the Lincoln Memorial interrupted by demonstrators chanting “reclaim America.“ The crowd gave them the finger and exchanged profanities. pic.twitter.com/Z2voculi9Z — Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) December 4, 2021

The fascist, white supremacist group Patriot Front is marching on the national mall in Washington, DC, right now. pic.twitter.com/UDeKdQfXA5 — Read Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire (@JoshuaPotash) December 4, 2021

Hey y’all there’s fascists downtown be safe if you’re going out or stay in tonight — struggling (@frraaancis) December 4, 2021

Look at these amazing patriots trying to reclaim America! Wait a minute, I thought we said NO MASKS? Now I’m confused because these guys look like either cowards hiding their faces or libs afraid of Covid. Gonna have to do more research on this one. #PatriotFront pic.twitter.com/nMx7bP8QmH — Guy Who Does His Own Research (@DYO_Research) December 5, 2021

👀 White nationalist Thomas Rousseau and his neo-fascist hate group Patriot Front, which spun out of Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, marched on Washington tonight. https://t.co/Ff4nicGQSR — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 5, 2021

What’s up with the stormtrooper knee pads? pic.twitter.com/eQgTc8ZgPM — DeDisGirl 🌈 (@ashleyrm) December 4, 2021

The far-right "Patriot Front" rallied today in front of the United States Capitol and marched throughout Washington DC, protected at all stages by MPD, who kept press & counter-protesters away from them. Their avowed fascist leader Thomas Rousseau led chants & spoke at Capitol. pic.twitter.com/2pqd1divYv — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 5, 2021

NOW – Group called "Patriot Front" is currently marching on the national mall in Washington, DC.pic.twitter.com/mMu8XrzJeJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 4, 2021

Patriot Front in DC, cool and good. pic.twitter.com/V1pN7UMctc — amanda 🐢 frank (@noturtlesoup17) December 4, 2021

This video supposedly shows members of Patriot Front being chased by teenagers after they could not fit into their rented trucks. The video contains explicit language.

White supremacists being chased out of DC by teens with cellphones is exactly what I needed to see tonight. pic.twitter.com/PgBnPkjXDz — TurboTweets (@TurboTweetie) December 5, 2021