With the holiday season upon us—and the added uncertainty from the new Omicron variant—coronavirus booster shots are top of mind for many. Everyone older than 18 has been cleared to get the shot six months after completing the initial two-shot regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after a single shot of J&J.

Here’s where you can get the free vaccine around the DMV:

Grocery Stores

Giant

Harris Teeter

Safeway

Walmart

Wegmans

Health Department Clinics

Alexandria

Arlington

DC

Fairfax County

Falls Church

Loudoun County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Prince William County

Pharmacies

CVS

Rite Aid

Walgreens