One of the area’s most notable holiday parades each year takes place in Middleburg, Virginia. This isn’t just any holiday parade: There are hounds and rider-topped horses, llamas and alpacas, antique fire trucks and, perhaps most adorably, corgis. The Christmas in Middleburg parade wasn’t held last year due to Covid, but it was back this year. Here, a few photos of Corgis that participated in the parade because, well, cute dogs.

All photographs are by Evy Mages.

