100 Very Best Restaurants: – Tremolo Bar

Charming Middleburg is even more destination-­worthy thanks to this sleek wine bar from DC fine-dining vet Jarad Slipp. Hits from the menu of globetrotting small plates include sticky Szechuan-­inspired short ribs, lush crab dip, and pan con tomate so delicious we ordered seconds. Slipp, RdV Vineyards’ former estate manager, thoughtfully curates 75 wines—all available by the glass and the half or full bottle—and pours classic, “no fru fru BS” cocktails. Our next stop: Knead Wine, Slipp’s wine-and-pizza shop down the way, for take-home goodies. Moderate.

