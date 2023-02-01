The Most Frequented Spots on Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants List

In case you missed it, Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list is back. How many spots have you been to? Take our quiz to find out. So far, more than 2,600 readers already have, which gives us some insight into which places are the most popular, and which are being overlooked.

The restaurant that the most people say they’ve been to is… Le Diplomate. About three out of four readers have reportedly dined at the buzzy French brasserie on 14th Street, ranked No. 24. After that, Spanish tapas mainstay Jaleo, Indian destination Rasika, and something-for-everyone spot Unconventional Diner were the most frequented. About 40 percent of you said you’ve been to our top pick, the Dabney, and only 26-percent have been to Levantine hotspot, Albi, ranked No. 2. Of course, these results may be impacted by age—Jose Andres’s first Jaleo in Penn Quarter is among the oldest restaurants on our list, having opened in 1993, and Albi debuted in February 2020 (just in time for a pandemic shutdown).

The restaurant the fewest respondents have visited? Tremolo Bar—a sleek wine bar with globetrotting small plates from DC fine-dining vet Jarad Slipp—which, to be fair, is a bit of a destination given its Middleburg address. Very few people also said they’d been to South Indian restaurant Agni in Sterling, luxe Korean barbecue newcomer Honest Grill in Centreville, and Yemeni gem Marib in Springfield.

Clearly you all have some eating homework!

Top 10 Most Frequented

(with percentage of quiz-takers who say they’ve been)

Le Diplomate – 78%

Jaleo – 74%

Rasika – 68%

Unconventional Diner – 61%

All Purpose – 59%

2 Amys – 51%

St. Anselm – 48%

Maketto – 46%

Thip Khao – 45%

Top 10 Least Frequented

Tremolo Bar – 0.003%

Agni – 1%

Honest Grill – 1%

Marib – 1%

Bas Rouge – 1%

Silver and Sons Barbecue – 1%

Sumac – 1%

Elfegne – 1%

La Tingeria – 1%

Ama Ami – 1%

