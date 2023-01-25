100 Very Best Restaurants: – Thip Khao

Chef Seng Lauangrath hoped her native cuisine would finally gain some mainstream recognition when she opened DC’s first Lao restaurant in 2014. It’s thanks to Luangrath and son and co-chef Boby Pradachith that so many Washingtonians have become hooked on the Southeast Asian country’s aromatic curries, spicy salads, and delights such as crispy pig ears. Who needs pad Thai when you can have naem khao, a crunchy coconut-rice salad with lime, peanut, herbs, and sour pork? Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!