In Yemen, mathlotha is a labor-­intensive holiday offering. Here, it can be had every day, starting at breakfast. A thin layer of savory porridge forms the base of the shareable dish. Then come torn pieces of flatbread and basmati rice plus chunks of roasted lamb or chicken. Other draws include lamb broth perfumed with cardamom, roast chicken with fried onions, a spicy lamb-liver stir-fry, and a sweet-and-savory French-toast-like casserole. Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!