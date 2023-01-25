100 Very Best Restaurants: – St. Anselm

With its taxidermy-­heavy decor, servers in concert tees, and Ramones soundtrack, Stephen Starr and Joe Carroll’s Union Market steakhouse couldn’t feel farther from the land of law-firm expense-­account haunts. The meats, from the affordable butcher’s cut to the extravagant (and shareable) ax-handle rib eye, are terrific. So too seafood dishes like brothy middleneck clams and meltingly tender salmon collar. Whatever you choose, we recommend starting with buttermilk biscuits and ending with ice-cream cake. Expensive.

