100 Very Best Restaurants: – Ama Ami

Sushi Taro alums Zach Ramos and Amy Phan specialize in jewel-box-like chirashi bowls at their takeout-only pop-up in the food incubator Mess Hall. These treasure chests of rice and raw seafood, almost too pretty to eat, are packed with premium specialties like uni, fatty tuna, and Hawaiian black-footed limpets. The duo also prepare “homa­kase” sushi feasts, which they’ll set up at private homes. We’re eagerly awaiting their chirashi cafe and omakase counter, Two Nine, coming to Georgetown this year. Moderate to very expensive.

