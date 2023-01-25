100 Very Best Restaurants: – Ama Ami

Food

Ama Aami's "Tokuju" bowl with premium fish such as fatty tuna and sea urchin. Photograph by Jessica Sidman.

Sushi Taro alums Zach Ramos and Amy Phan specialize in jewel-box-like chirashi bowls at their takeout-only pop-up in the food incubator Mess Hall. These treasure chests of rice and raw seafood, almost too pretty to eat, are packed with premium specialties like uni, fatty tuna, and Hawaiian black-footed limpets. The duo also prepare “homa­kase” sushi feasts, which they’ll set up at private homes. We’re eagerly awaiting their chirashi cafe and omakase counter, Two Nine, coming to Georgetown this year. Moderate to very expensive.

