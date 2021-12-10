Here’s Where to Get Christmas Takeout Around DC

Bad Saint

3226 11th St., NW

Build your own feast at this Columbia Heights Filipino eatery. Choose from a variety of dishes, like a savory pork roll, vegan stew, beef empanadas, roasted brussels sprouts, and a rice cake. There are a number of available pickup times on December 23 and 24.

Bantam King

705 Sixth St., NW

The Penn Quarter fried-chicken shop is serving $15 rice dishes during Christmas week. On Christmas Day, choose between a $35 meal with half a chicken, rice, mashed potatoes, rolls, and more, or a $70 eight-piece chicken feast. Pre-order online.

Baker’s Daughter

1201 K St., NW

Get a ready-made feast from the Eaton hotel location of Gravitas chef Matt Baker’s cafe. The $210 Christmas dinner package comes with two salads or soups, standing rib roast, two sides, a bread, and a dessert. It serves between 4 and 8. Need to feed more? A $320 package comes with two salads or soups, a whole roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, four sides, a bread, and a dessert. Pickup is available from December 15 through 31 at the Eaton in downtown DC.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

1050 31st St., NW

The steakhouse in Georgetown’s Rosewood hotel is offering a $275 prime rib menu for two. The package comes with two 12-ounce cuts of prime rib, pretzel bread, a butter-lettuce salad, mac’ and cheese, vegetable sides, buche de noel, and more. Pickup is available from noon to 2:30 PM on Christmas Eve and 11:30 AM to 2 PM on Christmas day.

Elle

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Let this Mount Pleasant restaurant/cafe do the cooking for you. They’re offering more than 10 different holiday packs, including full dinner packages and just sides and desserts. Orders are due by December 18, and pickup is available from 10 AM to 3 PM on December 24.

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Rd., NW; 5504 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville; 4856 Cordell Ave., Bethesda (Ensemble)

Rob Sonderman’s barbecue standbys are offering Rob Sonderman’s barbecue standbys are offering three meat options this holiday, and each package comes with slider rolls, mac’ and cheese, Texas-toast stuffing, veggies, sauces, and a Ted’s Bulletin pie. It’s $160 for turkey, $150 for smoked ham, and $185 for sliced brisket. Some items and sides are available a la carte. Email your order to catering@federalistpig.com by December 17; pickup is available from 11 AM to 1 PM on December 24. Fiola Mare

3100 K St., NW

Fabio Trabocchi’s luxe Georgetown seafood room is trading fish for bone-in ribeye on its Christmas Eve menu. It’s served with black-garlic bagna cauda, cacio e pepe, grilled broccoli rabe, beef-fat-roasted potatoes and onions, and an endive-and-winter-greens salad with anchovy vinaigrette. For dessert, there’s pannetone mousse. The $150 package serves two.

Founding Farmers, Farmers Fishers Bakers, Farmers & Distillers

Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The at-home menu from these American spots let you assemble an a la carte meal with centerpieces like a ready-to-roast turkey or molasses-glazed spiral ham, plus a range of appetizers, sides, and desserts. Or, go for a complete dinner for four (packages range from $150 to $220). There are brunch and snacking options, too. Order by December 18, for pick up on December 24.

The Game

2411 18th St., NW

Jo-Jo Valenzuela is serving a three-course Filipino-inspired menu at his Adams Morgan bar/restaurant. Start with soy-and-vinegar-marinated chicken skewers, then move onto crispy pata (pork) with shrimp chips and kare-kare, a peanutty stew of oxtail and beef shank. They’re sided with steamed rice and pickled-papaya slaw. Dessert is a fruit salad made with condensed milk and cream. Meals cost $80 for two servings and $150 for four servings. Order here (select the Game) by December 20. Pickup is available on December 24 from 11 AM to noon.

Kinship

1015 Seventh St., NW

Chef Eric Ziebold is serving a $225 four-course meal for two at his luxe French/American dining room in Shaw. The package comes with chestnut soup, poached-lobster salad, a choice of entree (baked sturgeon, truffle-stuffed roast chicken, prime rib), and a Christmas pavlova. Pickup is available on December 24.

La Famosa

1300 Fourth St., SE

This Navy Yard restaurant’s family-style Puerto Rican feast feeds six. It comes with slow-roasted pernil (pork shoulder); yucca pasteles with braised pork; rice and pigeon peas; shortbread cookies and macaroons; a bottle of coquito; and either vanilla flan or tres leches cake. The $225 meal is available through Puerto Rico’s Three Kings Day, which is January 6. A number of items are also available a la carte. Place your pickup order with at least three days’ notice.

Lebanese Taverna

2001 International Dr., Tysons; 1101 S. Joyce St., Arlington; 4400 Old Dominion Dr., Arlington;1629 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 888 17th St., NW

Celebrate the holidays with the Abi’Najm family’s favorite dishes. Dine on family-style portions of braised lamb and chicken shawarma, fried cauliflower with tahini and pomegranate, a buche de noel, and more. Pickup is available on December 24.

Mandu

453 K St., NW

Danny Lee’s Mount Vernon Triangle Korean restaurant is putting out a $90 assortment of frozen mandu (beef and pork, shrimp, and veggie), Korean bean sprout soup, thinly sliced pork belly, mini donuts, and more. Pickup is available on December 23.

Modena

1100 New York Ave., NW

The downtown Italian dining room is offering a three-course meal for $75 per person. Starters include marinated burrata, meatballs with polenta, and grilled calamari. Entrees include molasses-glazed salmon, pumpkin-and-goat-cheese ravioli, dry-aged ribeye, and spice-crusted duck breast. End your meal with tiramisu, bombolini, or panettone. Call (202) 216-9550 to place an order.

Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

Mix and match menu items from Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s catering arm. Choose from a variety of a la carte hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, main courses, sides, and desserts, or go for the $120 curated dinner for two. Pickup and delivery are available from December 22 through December 24.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

Bring your Feast of Seven Fishes dinner home for $80 per person. This Logan Circle restaurant is serving the Italian feast, with Parker house rolls to start and a black-walnut ice cream to finish.

Oyamel

401 Seventh St., NW

December is tamale season, and you can get $35 packages from this José Andrés restaurant. The array, which serves four, features corn-husk wrapped tamales with your choice of ancho-chili-braised pork or chicken, plus white rice, refried beans, and chips and salsa.

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

Just looking for apps? Jesse Miller’s Mount Rainier restaurant is offering $38 packages of bourbon-apple butter, chicken-liver mousse, porchetta, and maple fudge. There’s also a vegetarian version with mushroom pate and St. Andre cheese. You can also order the items a la carte. Order by December 19 for pickup on December 23.

The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

This Logan Circle spot is offering whole roasted suckling pigs. Each pig—$375 to $470—weighs between 20 and 25 pounds, and serves up to 12 people. Call 202-290-2821 by December 18 to order; pickup is available on December 24.

Rose’s Luxury/Rose’s at Home

717 Eighth St., SE

Order a whole Christmas feast for two to four people or just the sides from this Capitol Hill restaurant and its catering arm. Choose between honey-baked ham ($195) or beef tenderloin ($240), and you’ll also get potatoes, creamed spinach, green beans, a salad, and Hawaiian rolls. Pickup is available on December 22 and 23.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Cleveland Park Israeli/Mediterranean dining room is serving Chinese-inspired dishes for the holidays. The special menu includes smoked white fish balls, duck dumplings, lamb rangoon, corn beef with broccoli, Buddha’s Delight, and more. End the meal with apricot rangoon or lychee pudding with candied ginger.

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW

The Lanier Heights hotspot has a variety of a la carte items: prime rib, sweet potato rosti, brioche rolls, and a bunch of roasted veggies. End your meal with toffee pudding cake, eggnog gelato, cinnamon rolls, or a cookie box. Pickup is available from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM on December 24.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Chef Steve Kim combines Asian and French influences for this spread, which features Korean double-fried orange chicken, duck confit fried rice, spring rolls, adobo roasted broccoli, and blistered green beans. The meal for two is $65.

Uptown Market

4465 Connecticut Ave., NW

Build your own holiday dinner at this Van Ness marketplace. Choose from a wide array of a la carte items, including oven-ready roasts, housemade sides, desserts, and breads. Or go for a holiday meal package ($99 to $249), which comes with your choice of meat, bread, and pie.

Wagshals

4330 Yuma St., NW; 4845 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 4855 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

The Spring Valley and Foxhall market/delis have a wide array of a la carte holiday offerings, including oysters Rockefeller, beef Wellington, roasted whole duck or goose, and buche de noel. There are breakfast offerings, including whole quiches and blueberry-French-toast casserole, too. Order for pickup or delivery here.