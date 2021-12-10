The US Senate Is Now Looking Into Metro’s Recent Troubles

Four Senators sent a letter to Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld on Friday requesting more information about the wheel issues that caused a train derailment in October, reports the Washington Post. A National Transportation Safety Board report later revealed problems with the wheels dated back to 2017.

The letter was signed by Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and ranking member Pat Toomey, as well as Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, both of whom represent states where Metro operates.

Lawmakers are requesting a timeline tracing any wheel-related measures Metro has taken with the 7000-series trains, including exchanges with manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, and more. There is also a request for information about the amount of money spent on wheel problems. The letter asks that Metro’s response be submitted to the committee by January 7.

Following the derailment, Metro pulled 60 percent of its fleet for inspection. The WMATA is still working to bring back trains amid ongoing delays.

