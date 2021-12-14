News & Politics

Sidwell Friends Girls’ Basketball Program Rockets to Top of ESPN List

Four other DC-area schools made ESPN's list of the Top 25 teams this week.

DC’s Sidwell Friends School topped ESPN’s ranking of the top high school girls’ basketball programs for the 2021-22 season this week. The team, who are ranked No.4 nationally by ESPN, competed at the Capital Invitational and  She Got Game Classic last week, where they beat New York’s Christ the King Regional High School and Texas’ DeSoto High School. The games resulted in a five-game win streak for Sidwell Friends.

Other basketball teams in the DC-area aren’t doing so bad either. Three other high schools in the region also earned themselves a spot on the list of 25 teams. Here’s how the schools ranked on the list:

1: Sidwell Friends School, Washington, DC

9: New Hope Academy, Landover Hills, Maryland

15: Bishop McNamara High School, Forestville, Maryland

23: St. Paul VI Catholic High School, Chantilly, Virginia

