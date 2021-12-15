11 Extra-Festive Restaurants for Christmas Dining Around DC

Plenty of restaurants serve special meals over the holidays–but these go over-the-top when it comes to festive decorations and/or elaborate holiday menus.

Christmas Eve

L’Auberge Chez Francois

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

The classic French inn is decorated top to bottom with wreaths, strings of lights, and even an appearance by Père Noël. Tuck in for a seven-course dinner with three seatings available on Christmas Eve. The courses include classic French preparations like beef Wellington, saumon souffle, chocolate truffles, and more. The dinner is priced between $125 to $144 per person, and there is a $70 children’s menu. Reserve your spot for one of the seatings, which begin at 11:30 AM, 3:00 PM, and 6:00 PM.

Kinship

1015 7th St., NW

Dine on a five-course menu at this tastefully decorated Mount Vernon Square restaurant. For $150 per person, warm up with chestnut soup, followed by a lobster and shrimp salad, and then choose between white sturgeon, chicken, and prime rib for an entree. The meal finishes with a hazelnut nougat, whipped praline, and poached cherries with wassail sauce. Reservations are available on Tock.

1789

1226 36th St., NW

Georgetown’s decked out dining room is open for dinner on Christmas Eve. Make a reservation and warm up by the wood-burning hearth during your holiday dinner. All of the sister Clyde’s Group restaurants are known for their festive holiday decor and menus, whether you’re going casual at Clyde’s (multiple area locations) or splurging in a shellfish plateau at Old Ebbitt.

Mintwood Place

1813 Columbia Rd., NW

The warm Adams Morgan bistro is decked out with lights and festive wreaths for the holiday—which they’re celebrating for much more than a night. A special a la carte holiday menu is served the week of December 24 through Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day) and that following Sunday—perfect for your Friendsmas celebrations. Festive dishes include chestnut soup, beef Wellington, a holiday cookie plate, and more.

Christmas Eve and/or Day Dining

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

The elegant West End restaurant is serving its seasonal menu from 5:30 to 10 PM on Christmas Eve. Stop by for breakfast from 6:30 to 10 AM on Christmas, followed by the prix-fixe holiday feast from noon to 8:30 PM. The three-course menu features foie gras parfait, oysters on the half shell, bone-in pork loin, and a trio of festive desserts. The meal is priced at $125 per adult and $55 per child.

Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Savor beef wellington wagyu fillet, pastrami roasted goose breast, and the full a la carte menu at this Georgetown steakhouse. You can also book an atmospheric private outdoor chalet, which seats up to six people, starting at $500.

Founding Farmers, Farmers Fishers Bakers, Farmers & Distillers

Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All of the Farmers Restaurant Group locations are open on both Christmas Eve and day, with the regular menu served on December 24. The Reston Station, Tysons, Mount Vernon Triangle, and Washington Harbour locations will serve a $29.99 brunch buffet on Christmas morning, followed by a $44.99 dinner buffet from noon to 8 PM. The Foggy Bottom and Montgomery County locations will be open for the regular a la carte breakfast menu, and will serve a $42.99 Christmas special from 11 AM until 8 PM.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Executive chef Greg Lloyd is cooking up a French-inspired menu that will be available a la carte from 5 to 11 PM on Christmas Eve and noon to 10 PM on Christmas Day. The holiday specials feature smoked trout rillettes, a roasted beet salad, turkey roulade, and a buche de noel with dark chocolate mousse and morello cherry. The 14th Street brasserie is also decked out from floor to ceiling—so even dropping by the bar feels festive.

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

1050 31st St., NW

The swanky Georgetown hotel restaurant pulls out the stops for Christmas dining with a multi-course menu ($165 per person) that doesn’t skimp on luxury. Options include Alaskan king crab, half-peking duck with all the accoutrement, a Snake River farms waygu ribeye, and more. Packages are also available for takeout.

Stable

1324 H St., NE

Fill up on Swiss comfort food with a fondue dinner or at Christmas Day brunch. Take a seat in a private ski chalet, and gather around warm pots of bubbling fondue, priced at $52 per person. The prix-fixe menu includes a glass of sparkling wine, an appetizer, fondue, and a dessert. You can also order from the regular menu. The special will be available from 5 to 9:30 PM on both Christmas Eve and Day, and brunch runs from 10 AM to 2 PM. Make a reservation on Resy.

Yardbird

901 New York Ave., NW

Looking for a relaxed yet indulgent holiday feast? The Southern comfort destination is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with options like “Southern caviar service,” whole lobster mac n’ cheese, and a multi-layer red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.