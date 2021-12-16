9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Get a taste of the holidays with a cocktail crawl around the Capitol Riverfront. The five participating restaurants and bars (All-Purpose, District Winery, La Famosa, Stadium Sports, and Tap99) are each offering a seasonal sip tonight, December 16. Each $20 ticket gets you five drink coupons, which you can pick up at Diamond Teague Park (100 Potomac Ave., SE). The crawl runs from 6 to 9 PM.

Arlington’s National Landing (2121 Crystal Dr., Arlington) is hosting a holiday market with more than 30 local vendors, plus live music and a bunch of food options, like Bun’d Up, Peruvian Brothers, and Wendylicious Nigerian Cuisine. The market is open from 5 to 10 PM on Friday, December 17, and from noon to 5 PM on Saturday, December 18.

Put on your PJs and head over to the Boro’s ShowPlace ICON Theatre (1667 Silver Hill Dr., McLean) for a holiday movie marathon on Saturday, December 18. There are three movies to choose from: Elf at 10:15 AM, The Polar Express at 10:30 AM, and Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 10:45 AM. Each $8 ticket includes admission, a small popcorn and drink, candy-filled goodie bags, and crafts and activities in the lobby.

Have brunch with Mrs. Claus at Logan Circle French spot Le Diplomate (1601 14th St., NW) on Saturday, December 18. The family-friendly event features menu items like pancakes and duck sarladaise, plus balloon art, face painting, and photos with the seasonal celebrity. Brunch runs from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Don’t leave your furry friends out of the holiday fun! Pike & Rose dog hangout Bark Social (935 Prose St., North Bethesda) is hosting a Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 18. Decorate sugar cookies, toss snowballs, munch on caramel apples, and make doggy-safe s’mores from 10 AM to 6 PM. Tickets range from $15 to $35.

Sip on seasonal teas at Ritz-Carlton restaurant Santé’s (1250 South Hayes St., Arlington) holiday tea, which kicks off on Saturday, December 18. Snack on homemade scones, tea sandwiches, and pastries, and choose from several loose-leaf teas. You can add a glass of bubbly, or switch out the tea for hot chocolate. The tea is $65 per adult and $40 per child. You can book a slot between noon and 3 PM.

Dress in your holiday best for the Bad Santa event at Clarendon Pop-Up Bar (3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington). The seven-hour day party features a variety of live music, “jolly hour” drink specials, party favors, a costume contest, and more. Tickets range from $20 to $30, and the party is from 2 to 9 PM on Saturday, December 18.

Dupont Tex-Mex spot Mi Casa (1647 20th St., NW) launches its bottomless brunch on Saturday, December 18. All-you-can-drink cocktails include classics like mimosas and bloody Marys, plus a vodka-and-tequila punch and a margarita. The menu is at $25.99 per person, and you can sip on endless cocktails for 90 minutes. Brunch is served from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturdays and 10 AM to 3 PM on Sundays.

Meet and greet Santa on Sunday, December 19 at the Capitol Riverfront, and then head over to The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave., SE) for a free drink. Mr. Kringle will be around from 3 to 5 PM to take a holiday photo, and your $10 photo ticket gets you a brandied apple cider, red-wine-and- Cognac cocktail, or an Irish hot chocolate. All ticket proceeds are donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.