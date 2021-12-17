DC Reported a Record High Number of New Covid Cases on Thursday

DC reported 508 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday—the highest number of new cases in a day since the start of the pandemic, according to DC Health. The new-case total recorded yesterday is almost double the 263 cases reported on December 16, 2020.

The new year is less than a month away, but the latest outbreak feels eerily similar to 2020. Restaurants are temporarily closing as staff members test positive and some schools are moving to virtual learning. The Omicron variant was first detected in the District last weekend, shortly after Omicron cases were reported in neighboring Maryland and Virginia.

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has said booster shots of the existing Covid vaccines offer sufficient protection against Omicron. In response to the latest surge, local universities American, Georgetown, and George Washington are mandating boosters for students and staff.

