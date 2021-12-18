A Bunch of DC Bars and Restaurants Are Closing Amidst a Covid-19 Surge

A number of schools, theaters, and businesses are cancelling or postponing indoor activities as Covid-19 surges around DC. Restaurants and bars are following suit. On Friday, as DC reported 844 new cases—shattering the previous record of 508 new cases on Thursday—businesses began to send out messages of closures via social media.

The trend isn’t limited to bars and restaurants where an employee tested positive (often citing a post-booster breakthrough). On Friday, Maketto owner Erik Bruner-Yang was the first high-profile chef to close his flagship restaurant for indoor dining through the rest of year, “out of an abundance of caution to our staff and guests.”

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has urged residents to get vaccinated and boosted. (She did not reinstate the District’s long-running mask mandate, which was lifted in November.) Experts suggest thinking twice before going to that big holiday gathering, especially if no vaccines or tests are required.

Here’s a running list of businesses that are temporarily closed. (In the past week, Shaw bar O.K.P.B. and Lucky Buns in Adams Morgan also temporarily closed, but are back open following testing.) We’ll update with more information as it becomes available. Know a business that’s closing? Email Aspiegel@washingtonian.com.

Closed for Indoor Dining

The Imperial – The Adams Morgan cocktail bar and restaurant is closed until December 29.

Mozzeria – The H Street pizzeria is closed through the rest of the year for indoor dining, and will offer takeout and delivery.

Nido – The Spanish wine bar and market in Mt. Pleasant announced that they’re suspending indoor dining and wine tastings. Shoppers are still welcome—with masks.

Maketto – Chef Erik Bruner-Yang has closed his flagship H Street restaurant for indoor dining the remainder of the year, and is offering takeout and delivery.

Temporarily Closed

Columbia Room – The Shaw cocktail bar is temporarily closed “to prioritize the health and safety of our guests.”

Mintwood Place – The Adams Morgan bistro is closed for the weekend—reopening TBD—citing two staff members who were fully vaccinated/boosted but tested positive.

Ivy and Coney – Shaw’s divey bar—which requires proof of vaccination from customers and staff—is closed for the foreseeable future as it’s testing staff.

Grand Duchess – The Adams Morgan bar is temporarily closed, citing a need for staff testing after multiple bar guests tested positive.

Slash Run – The Petworth burger spot is closed for the weekend of December 17 after a staff member tested positive.

Bar Charley – After a staff member tested positive, the Adams Morgan bar/restaurant is closed for the weekend of December 17.

Lost & Found – Citing a breakthrough case in a triple-vaccinated staff member, the Shaw bar is closed for testing and cancelling holiday parties.

O-Ku – Sushi spot O-Ku near Union Market is closed for the weekend of December 17 after a team member tested positive.

