The Internet Is Freaking Out Over President Biden’s New Puppy

Mostly because, well, Commander isn't a cat.

The Bidens are German Shepherd enthusiasts. Photograph by Adam Schultz/White House

On Monday evening, President Biden may have Tweeted one of the most important Tweets of his presidency thus far: a warm(ish?) welcome to the White House’s newest four-legged friend, Commander. The German Shepherd—a gift to POTUS from his family, per CNN—is now the official First Dog in residence. Beloved old Champ passed away in June at age 13, and rescue shepherd Major has been given a diplomatic post in Delaware after a series of biting incidents.

Information about Commander is scarce thus far—though we’re sure he’s thoroughly vet-ed. We do know his ears are very large and soft. And he enjoys playing on the South Lawn.

Also, spoiler: he’s not the cat everyone was expecting.

German Shepherd enthusiasts are feeling the big dog energy.

 

Others are a little annoyed Commander isn’t a cat.

This guy thinks Commander should be let off leash to run for senate in West Virginia.

Whereas…you guessed it. Cat people again.

At least Biden has some company after a tough week in Washington (and it’s only Monday).

