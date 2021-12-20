The Internet Is Freaking Out Over President Biden’s New Puppy

On Monday evening, President Biden may have Tweeted one of the most important Tweets of his presidency thus far: a warm(ish?) welcome to the White House’s newest four-legged friend, Commander. The German Shepherd—a gift to POTUS from his family, per CNN—is now the official First Dog in residence. Beloved old Champ passed away in June at age 13, and rescue shepherd Major has been given a diplomatic post in Delaware after a series of biting incidents.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Information about Commander is scarce thus far—though we’re sure he’s thoroughly vet-ed. We do know his ears are very large and soft. And he enjoys playing on the South Lawn.

PET SCOOP: The Biden's have added a PUPPY to their pet family, sources tell me. The puppy has been spotted playing on the South Lawn of the White House this afternoon. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 20, 2021

Also, spoiler: he’s not the cat everyone was expecting.

Ahem what about the 🐈 https://t.co/lanTZ1rjzk — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) December 20, 2021

German Shepherd enthusiasts are feeling the big dog energy.

Oh no, you didn’t!! OMG! What a beautiful addition to your family. From our family to yours, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/Ms1w8YQGmX — Jlt666 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@666jlt) December 20, 2021

Others are a little annoyed Commander isn’t a cat.

This is adorable, except I’m a little annoyed that they got a new puppy before they ever got around to getting the cat they promised! Their other dog probably misses having a dog buddy, though! — Courtney Rogers (@CourtneyMRogers) December 20, 2021

This guy thinks Commander should be let off leash to run for senate in West Virginia.

Can he replaced Joe Manchin in the US Senate, that’ll be nice! — Leon (@lordlakpor) December 20, 2021

Whereas…you guessed it. Cat people again.

At least Biden has some company after a tough week in Washington (and it’s only Monday).

If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog https://t.co/FSgjEFaIY3 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) December 20, 2021

Join the conversation!