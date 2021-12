Fireworks, John Oliver, and Greenhouses: the Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/27-1/2

โ€‹โ€‹Hello Neighbor,

This is a quiet holiday week for events. But if you are still in search of New Year’s Eve plans, thereโ€™s a list of parties, a list of more low-key events, and a list of restaurant festivities. Please note, though: The ongoing public health crisis has caused many in-person events to be canceled or to pivot to a virtual format.

So, What Should You Do Between December 27- January 2?

Top Picks of the Week

1. Havenโ€™t figured out what bubbly to drink for the big night? ๐Ÿพ Find perfect bottles of Dazzling Sparkling Wines (Thursday, $45, ๐Ÿ›‹๐Ÿ’‰, H St.).ย

2. Last Week Tonight and 2021. ๐ŸŽญ Join John Oliver at one of his nine shows (Tuesday-Saturday, $80, ๐Ÿ›‹๐Ÿ’‰, Kennedy Center).ย

3. Greenhouse Growing Tour. ๐ŸŒฑ Go behind-the-scenes of Cultivate the City and Plants Aliveโ€™s growing greenhouse space as its farmers share tips and tricks! (Sunday, $5, ๐ŸŒฒ, Silver Spring).ย

4. theTwelve is Closing. ๐Ÿ› The multi-functional art gallery, meeting space, and shop closes its doors this week. Most of the store is 25 percent off this week (till Thursday, $, ๐Ÿ›‹, Union Market).

5. Enjoy Fireworks. ๐ŸŽ‡ Although all the First Night Alexandria events have been canceledโ€”the fireworks show will still occur at midnight for ten minutes. Hereโ€™s a list of the best places to enjoy it (Friday, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Alexandria).

Everything Else This Week

