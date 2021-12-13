Your Comprehensive 2021 List of New Year’s Eve Parties Around DC

Goodbye, 2021….now here’s a round up of parties and celebrations to ring in 2022.
Items listed in parentheses are included in the entry fee. Please note that most venues have more expensive VIP options with more perks than those listed below.
$50 and Under
- All Gay New Year Celebration at JR’s Bar (Champagne toast); free
- Midnight Train to New Years Party at metrobar (1 glass of bubbly); $10 per person
- ’21 NYE Ball at Red Bear Brewing (drag performances, Champagne toast); $20 per person
- DC’s Waterfront New Year’s Eve Party at Station 4 (1-hour open bar); $25 per person
- New Year’s Eve 2022 at Opera Ultra Lounge DC; $25 per person
- New Year’s Eve at Cloak & Dagger (1-hour open bar and appetizers); $25 per person
- Anchovy Social’s Disco New Years Eve 2022 (Champagne toast); $30 per person
- DC Lesbian Happy Hour at The Ven (appetizers, glass of prosecco); $30 per person
- New Year’s Eve 2021 at Ultrabar (1-hour open bar); $30+ per person
- New Year’s Eve at The Eleanor (Champagne toast, breakfast buffet, pre-loaded game card); $39 per person
- NYE at Rosebar DC; $40 per person
- New Year’s Eve Paint & Sip (1 cocktail); $40 per person
- Back to the Future at Decades; $40 per person
- New Years Eve 2021 at Wild Days (Champagne toast); $40 per person
- 90’s New Year’s Eve DC Bash at Umaya Izakaya (1-hour open bar and appetizers); $45 per person
- New Year’s Eve at Makan & Thirsty Crow (Champagne toast); $49 per person
- New Year’s Eve at Grand Central (2 1/2-hour open bar); $49+ per person
- New Year’s Eve at Union District (2 1/2-hour open bar); $49+ per person
- New Year’s Eve at Kelly’s Irish Times (2.5 hour open bar); $49+ per person
$50-100
- Ciel New Year’s Eve: A Night Under The Stars (passed hors d’oeuvres, Champagne toast); $50 per person
- Sax New Years Eve Party (1 glass of Champagne); $50 per person
- New Year’s Eve Bash at Present Company Public House (4-hour open bar); $50 per person
- ‘White Ford Bronco: DC’s All ’90s Band’ at 9:30 Club; $55 per person
- ‘Rainbow Kitten Surprise New Year’s Eve’ at The Anthem; $56 per person
- H Street Country Club’s New Years Eve Party (4-hour open bar); $59 per person
- Bring in the New Year at El Chucho (open bar, unlimited tacos); $60 per person
- Atlas Brew Works Frothy New Years Eve Party (4-hour open bar); $60 per person
- New Year’s Eve at the Abigail (2-hour complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, Champagne toast); $65 per person
- ‘Slander’ at Echostage; $74 per person
- Proper 21 New Years Eve 2022 Party (5-hour open bar); $75 per person
- Proper New Year’s Eve Party at Duke’s Grocery (4-hour open bar, appetizer buffet, Champagne toast); $75 per person
- New Year’s Eve at Compass Rose (Central & South American inspired prix-fixe experience); $75 per person
- New Year’s Eve 2022 at the Mayflower Club; $80 per person
- New Year’s Eve 2022 at Blackfinn DC (4-hour open bar, Champagne toast); $80 per person
- New Years’ Eve Masquerade at Hotel Zena (2-hour open bar, light bites, Champagne toast); $85 per person
- Union Pub’s New Year’s Eve Formal Kegger’s Back (5-hour open bar, appetizers, Champagne toast); $90 per person
- Church Hall Presents 2022 New Years Eve Bonanza (5-hour open bar, Champagne toast); $90 per person
- Mission Dupont NYE 2022 (4-hour open bar, appetizer buffet); $91+ per person
- The Sovereign’s New Year’s Eve Soirée (5-hour open bar, specialty cocktails, sparkling wine toast); $99 per person
- Cocktail Countdown at Hook Hall (5-hour open bar, specialty cocktails, sparking wine toast, snack bar); $99 per person
- The Admiral’s New Year’s Eve Party (4-hour premium open bar, appetizer buffet); $100 per person
- Bluejacket’s New Year’s Eve Bash (4 1/2-hour open bar); $100 per person
$101 to $200
- Hawthorne NYE Party (4-hour premium open bar, appetizer buffet, Champagne toast); $105+ per person
- 6th Annual Andrew Mellon New Year’s Eve Gala (5-hour open bar, Champagne open bar, hors d’oeuvres); $119 per person
- New Years Eve 2022 at Franklin Hall (4-hour open bar and food buffet); $125 per person
- Ring in the New Year at Bar Charley! (3-course prix fixe menu + open bar); $125 per person
- Midnight in Paris at La Vie (open bar, hors d’oeuvres, Champagne toast); $135 per person
- 2022 Black Tie New Year’s Eve Gala at Luxurious Willard Intercontinental (open bar, midnight Champagne toast, desserts); $135 per person
- Morris American Bar New Year’s Eve Cocktail Bar (unlimited craft cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres); $150 per person
- Primrose’s Midnight in Paris New Year’s Eve Party! (All-you-can-drink select wines, cocktails, and beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres, Champagne toast); $150 per person
- New Year’s Eve at Other Half Brewing (4-hour open bar and food); $150 per person ($50 for designated drivers)
- New Year’s Eve at Gravitas (4-course dinner, first + second seating); $175 per person
- A Newland New Years Eve At Beuchert’s (7-course chef’s tasting menu plus surprise); $175 per person
- New Years Eve Pre-Fix at Apéro DC (5 courses with wine pairings highlighting Mumm and Perrier Jouet Champagne); $185 per person
- “Thousand and One Midnights” at ilili (5-course pre-fixe, Champagne toast); $195 per person
$200 and up
- New Year’s Eve at Cafe Milano (tasting menu, DJ & Dancing); $200 per person
- NYE Speakeasy at The Setting (2 specialty cocktails); $200 per person
- Albi x New Year’s Eve (special, elevated edition of Chef Rafidi’s ‘Sofra’ menu); $250 per person
- Gatsby’s DC Fireworks New Year’s Eve Yacht Party 2022 (open bar, dinner buffet, 3-hour cruise); $279+ per person