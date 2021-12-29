News & Politics

“Marabar” Is Headed to American University

Photograph by Flickr user Miki Jourdan.

Elyn Zimmerman’s massive sculpture Marabar will move from the headquarters of the National Geographic Society off 17th Street, northwest, to a spot across the street from American University’s Katzen Art Center, the New York Times reports. The sculpture’s new home comes after something of a saga involving Marabar, whose boulders weigh as much as a quarter-million pounds each. NatGeo at one point intended to relocate  it to Navy Yard, a spot Zimmerman deemed inadequate.

Enter the Cultural Landscape Foundation, which campaigned to preserve Marabar. The National Geographic Society will pay for its transport to Tenleytown. A spokesperson for the society says it doesn’t yet have an estimate how much the ride will cost. Zimmerman plans to rename the sculpture once it’s in place at AU, Rebecca Ritzel reports for the Times.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

