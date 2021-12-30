A Preppy Chic Blue-and-White Wedding in Annapolis

Hayley and John married September 21, 2019 at St. Anne’ Episcopal Church in Annapolis, then celebrated with a waterfront reception at a private home. Their wedding was originally featured in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Hayley and John swiped right: “I lured him in with a photo of me snowboarding, and I fell for a picture of him making a goofy face while grilling clams,” Hayley says. Sparks flew on their first date. “I talked the entire time and barely let him get a word in. Nothing has changed.” Three years into their relationship John proposed on the beach near his parents’ home in Rhode Island.

Yacht-club-chic details of their waterfront, New England–inspired nuptials included the sailcloth tent from Sugarplum Tent Company, a seafoam-green/navy/white color scheme, and a sailboat drink display/cooler with the couple’s monogram on the sail. Hydrangeas, Hayley says, were the star of the show, and masses of the flowers from William Thomas Floral hung over the bar, where blueberry-basil vodka pops were on offer. Guests sat at blue-and-white, lunaria-and-candle-topped long tables for a reception menu by Heirloom Catering that featured lobster rolls and bread bowls filled with crab dip. John’s favorite detail was the Naptown Brass Band and the festive second-line exit that took the newlyweds and their guests from the reception to the after-party. “We wanted everyone to walk away saying that was the most fun wedding ever. We wanted it to be a celebration, not a spectacle.”