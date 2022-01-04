News & Politics

PHOTOS: Scenes From Yesterday’s Snowstorm

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Courtesy of Ellie Merritt (emerritt4) via Instagram

The DC-area welcomed its first snowstorm of the winter season on Monday. The immediate area got between 5 to 10 inches of snow, with up to 12 inches in surrounding parts of the region. Some Washingtonians spent day hurling snowballs or playing with their pets, while others were stranded on I-95 for more than 24 hours. Regardless of what you were doing yesterday, it was still beautiful outside. Here are some photos of the snowfall we spotted on social media.

Photo courtesy of Tinatin Kalandadze Dunphy (tinaka202) via Instagram.
Image
A scene from the “Battle of Snomicron” at the Smithsonian Castle. Photography by Evy Mages

