Tim Kaine, Stranded on I-95 for 27 Hours, Finally Gets a Bowl of Pasta

It sounds like a fun hypothetical—say you’re stuck in a snowstorm for over 24 hours with nothing to eat or drink. Which DC restaurant do you treat yourself to first?

For Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, that real-life answer is: the Red Hen.

The former Vice Presidential candidate was trapped, along with thousands of other commuters, for over 24 hours on I-95 between Fredericksburg and the Beltway after a snowstorm caused multiple accidents and created a virtual parking lot on the busy thoroughfare. Kaine had left his Richmond home on Monday afternoon to attend a pressing voting rights meeting, according to the Washington Post, but what’s typically a two hour journey stretched to longer than a day. Despite having no food or water—and according to the Post, not having eaten a meal since Sunday night—Kaine remained in stunningly good spirits for the 27 hour ordeal.

“The only nourishment I had — if you count it as nourishment — is two cups of coffee and a Dr Pepper,” Kaine told the Post. “I’ll deal with hunger rather than eat a lot of food and have to worry about bathrooms.”

Once back in toilet territory, Kaine went straight to work on Capitol Hill (!). And then got back in a vehicle (!!!). He and wife Anne Holton celebrated their son’s birthday at popular Italian restaurant the Red Hen in Bloomingdale. Kaine ordered the most (justly) famous dish on the menu: a bowl of spicy sausage rigatoni. It’s one of our all-time favorite survival treats, too. And the bathrooms are lovely.

