Chef Tim Ma Is Opening a New Lucky Danger American-Chinese Takeout in DC

Chef-about-town Tim Ma is bringing his smash hit American-Chinese takeout Lucky Danger back to DC this summer. The new location will be tucked inside Foggy Bottom’s new Western Market food hall, joining a sibling takeout spot in Arlington.

Lucky Danger’s debut location in Mt. Vernon Triangle is now permanently Bar Chinois, a French cocktail and dim sum spot that Ma runs with bar talent Margaux Donati.

The new food hall location will have a similar menu of popular American-Chinese dishes like crab rangoons, lo mein, kung pao chicken, and beef-and-broccoli. Diners can take food to-go, find seating in the food hall, or order delivery through Uber Eats. The lineup is designed with nearby GW students and office workers in mind. In addition to a la carte items, Lucky Danger will offer a package menu (serving 2 to 3) featuring six dishes (appetizer, main, and rice) for $48 (omnivore or vegetarian).

Lucky Danger will join Ma’s other Western Market venture: ExPat, a huge sports bar and betting venue with partners Ben Sislen (Kingfisher, Crown & Crow) and Union Kitchen co-founder Jonas Singer opening this spring/summer.

Lucky Danger DC. 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

