Maydan Owners Expand to Northern Virginia with an Eclectic Middle Eastern Restaurant

Team Maydān is on the move. Owners Rose Previte and Mike Schuster, who’re behind the Michelin-starred 14th Street spot and sister Compass Rose, will expand to the suburbs for the first time with a new restaurant in Fairfax’s Mosaic District. Tawle, an eclectic Middle Eastern eatery, will open in the former Jinya Ramen space this summer.

The new venture is a partnership with Unfold Hospitality, including culinary director Rubén García (ex-Minibar), fellow ThinkFoodGroup alum Mayu Horie, and former Union Market mastermind Richie Brandenburg, who’s working with developer Edens yet again for the new Mosaic spot. The first Tawle location was announced for Tishman Speyer’s massive new downtown DC food hall, the Market at International Square (1850 K St., NW). Tawle’s standalone location will first open in Mosaic with ample seating and a bar program reflecting the kitchen’s Middle Eastern flavors.

The group also tapped an executive chef for both locations: Omar Hegazi. The Egyptian-American most recently helmed Cairo-based fast-casual Zooba in New York and will bring more flavors from Egypt and beyond on Tawle’s menu of kebabs, dips, spreads, salads, and entrees. Hegazi is familiar with the DC-area dining scene; he’s also worked as a sous chef at Bourbon Steak Georgetown and for Zaytinya in Texas.

Tawle, which means table in Arabic, will offer a variety of ways diners can come together. The menu will include family-style meals, prix-fixe options, and casual à la carte dishes—all for dine-in, takeout, and eventually delivery.

Tawle. 2911 District Ave Suite 140, Fairfax.

