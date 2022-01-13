Who’s In and Who’s Out at the Wharf

The second phase of the Wharf development is scheduled to be completed later this year with more luxe residences, office space, a high-end hotel, and at least another dozen restaurants along the Southwest waterfront. Here’s a quick look at what’s on the way—and what’s gone for good.

What’s Coming:

Philippe Chow

New York chef and Hong Kong native Philippe Chow is expanding his glam modern Beijing-style restaurant, known for its tableside-carved Peking duck, hand-pulled noodles, and celebrity clientele. Located at the base of the luxury Amaris condo complex, the 270-seat restaurant will include a large covered patio overlooking the Potomac.

Lucky Buns

Chef Alex McCoy will open the fourth location of his popular burger and fried chicken joint in the fall. (Another Lucky Buns opens in Baltimore next week, joining existing spots in Adams Morgan and Union Market.) City Paper reports that this larger locale will have frozen cocktails and an expanded food menu that will include crab-rangoon dip and jackfruit-filled lumpia.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

The fast-casual chain, which started in Annapolis, will continue serving Maine- and Connecticut-style lobster rolls and clam chowder at its fourth DC location (there are also locations in Reston and Shirlington).

Kilwins Chocolates & Ice Cream

The East Coast sweet shop made its DC debut in Navy Yard last summer and will bring its chocolates, handmade fudge, ice cream, and other treats to a modern shop at the Wharf next.

Bartaco

The casual beachy chain—with locations in Mount Vernon Triangle, Ballston, Reston, and Mosaic District—will have another home for its tacos, rice bowls, and margaritas.

Dock Shop

The waterfront’s first fuel dock will sell sundries, snacks, drinks, and official Wharf merchandise.

Scissors & Scotch

The men’s grooming salon doubles as a bar and has big expansion plans across the DC area.

What’s Gone:

Captain White Seafood City

After nearly 50 years in business, the seafood purveyor departed from the waterfront’s open-air fish market at the end of last year, following a long legal battle with the Wharf’s developers. The local institution has since found a new Potomac home in Oxon Hill near National Harbor that’s slated to open later this year. Jessie Taylor Seafood will expand into Captain White’s old space, according to NBC Washington.

What’s Not Happening

Cantina Marina

The watering hole was a favorite at the Southwest waterfront long before developers arrived to reinvent the neighborhood, demolishing the bar and restaurant’s original home. Despite expectations that it would find a new spot in phase two, that’s not the case: “We were offered a great location, but not enough outside space, so we passed,” tweeted the owners, who have been operating dock bar Cantina Bambina in front of the Anthem. “Enjoying the new digs, but even we have to admit #theoldplacewasbetter.”

Join the conversation!