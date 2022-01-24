News & Politics

PHOTOS: The Anti-Vaccine-Mandate Rally in DC

Written by
| Photographed by
| Published on
PHOTOS: The Anti-Vaccine-Mandate Rally in DC

Opponents of coronavirus vaccine mandates gathered in Washington Sunday. The rally, dubbed “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming,” received a permit for 20,000 to 25,000 participants but didn’t draw anywhere near that number—most estimates put attendance at a couple thousand people. The crowd heard speakers from an A-team of health-misinformation providers, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Some who appeared to share the organizers’ anti-vax-mandate philosophy caused trouble at DC bars and restaurants, despite organizers’ pleas that they respect local laws. Representatives of the far right were in attendance, including several people in Proud Boys regalia.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.