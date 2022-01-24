Sistine Chapel, Raclette, and Free Ice Skating: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 1/24-1/30

Happy Last Week of January

Top Picks of the Week

1. Luminescent fields of playful pandas, butterflies and flowers, frogs and flamingos. 🏮 As part of its Lunar New Year celebration, the 100 handcrafted REACH Winter Lanterns (starts Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Kennedy Center) return. This week celebrate Chinese culture with family-friendly photo opportunities with tigers and panda characters, and write letters to former National Zoo panda residents Bei Bei and Bao Bao.

2. Mountains of cheese. 🧀 Each Peach Market is hosting an Alps-inspired Après Ski-cheese class (Thurs, $50, 💻). Head to their streatery for some gooey alpine-style raclette (Sat, $18+, 🌲, Mount Pleasant); the molten cheese will be poured over baked ham, roasted potatoes, cauliflower, and cornichons.

3. Free outdoor fun. ⛸🦁🦛 Grab a 🆓 pair of skates at the Capitol Riverfront Community Skate Night (Wed, 🆓 skate rentals for first 150, 🌲). Watch an outdoor showing of “The Lion King“ (Sun, 🆓, 🌲/💉, Edgewood). Play a human version of hungry hippos on ice (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf).

4. We remember. 🤍 Join the Holocaust Museum for the 2022 International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration (Wed, 🆓, 💻).

5. Travel around the world. 🗺 Take a trip to the Vatican with a projection installation of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel (starts Fri, 🛋, $23, Tysons Corner, for adult). Go on an Asian dessert journey of red bean and yuzu with a Lunar New Year Ice Cream Tasting Flights (ongoing, $19, various places).

Everything Else This Week

