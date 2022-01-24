Sistine Chapel, Raclette, and Free Ice Skating: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 1/24-1/30

Happy Last Week of January
Hello Neighbor,
Stay warm out there!
So, What Should You Do Jan 24 – 30?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top Picks of the Week
1. Luminescent fields of playful pandas, butterflies and flowers, frogs and flamingos. 🏮 As part of its Lunar New Year celebration, the 100 handcrafted REACH Winter Lanterns (starts Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Kennedy Center) return. This week celebrate Chinese culture with family-friendly photo opportunities with tigers and panda characters, and write letters to former National Zoo panda residents Bei Bei and Bao Bao.
2. Mountains of cheese. 🧀 Each Peach Market is hosting an Alps-inspired Après Ski-cheese class (Thurs, $50, 💻). Head to their streatery for some gooey alpine-style raclette (Sat, $18+, 🌲, Mount Pleasant); the molten cheese will be poured over baked ham, roasted potatoes, cauliflower, and cornichons.
3. Free outdoor fun. ⛸🦁🦛 Grab a 🆓 pair of skates at the Capitol Riverfront Community Skate Night (Wed, 🆓 skate rentals for first 150, 🌲). Watch an outdoor showing of “The Lion King“ (Sun, 🆓, 🌲/💉, Edgewood). Play a human version of hungry hippos on ice (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf).
4. We remember. 🤍 Join the Holocaust Museum for the 2022 International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration (Wed, 🆓, 💻).
5. Travel around the world. 🗺 Take a trip to the Vatican with a projection installation of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel (starts Fri, 🛋, $23, Tysons Corner, for adult). Go on an Asian dessert journey of red bean and yuzu with a Lunar New Year Ice Cream Tasting Flights (ongoing, $19, various places).
Everything Else This Week
- For those with little ones. 🧸 Families are welcome to attend the Kingman Explorers Winter Program (Wed, 🆓, Kingman and Heritage Island). Enjoy a reading of a children’s book about Lunar New Year and immigration, “Friends and Friends, Forever” (Fri, 🆓, 💻). The National Children’s Museum will be hosting an Arabic Calligraphy Program (Sat, $16, 🛋/💉, Downtown) as a compliment to their Alif Ba Exhibition.
- Fun date-night or friends-night ideas. 💘 Head to Scranton at The Office Trivia (Tues, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Dupont Circle). Or for alternative outdoor fun, consider Music Trivia (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, NOMA). For an unconventional happy hour + James Bond-inspired cocktails, join the Spy Museum for their Spies, Comics, and Cocktails (Wed, 🆓, 💻) happy hour. Or have a laugh at the Kinda Live Comedy’s show (Fri, 🆓, 🛋/💉, U St.).
- For those not participating in Dry January. 🍷 Join établi for a Bulgarian Wine Tasting (Sat, $60, 🛋/💉, Bloomingdale), Capitol Cider House for a Cider & Pommeau Virtual Tasting Class (Wed, $29-39, 💻), or DCanter for a Languedoc & Provence tasting (Fri, $10, 🛋/💉, Barracks Row).
- Crafting. 🧶 Start your Valentine’s preparations with a Printmaking and Beer Party (Thurs, $30-50, 🛋/💉, Lamond Riggs) and an intro to hand lettering (Thurs, $45, 💻) class. The National Gallery of Art is hosting a variety of collage workshops entitled “The Impressions of a Memory” (Thurs-Sat, 🆓, 💻).
- Lots of virtual art talks. 🎨 Discover DC’s Black art spaces (Sun, 🆓, 💻), how art and technology powers community (Wed, 🆓, 💻), the role of portrait photography for migrants (Tues, 🆓, 💻), or how nature’s relationships are woven together (Wed, 🆓, 💻).
- LGBTQ corner. 🌈 Watch and discuss “Portrait of a Lady On Fire” (🆓, 💻). Play Drag Bingo (Tues, 🆓, 🛋/💉, NOMA). Celebrate Black Queer Performers at “Black Label” (Fri, 🆓, 🛋/💉, NOMA).
- Film festivals. 🎞 You still have time to enjoy the Twenty-Sixth Annual Iranian Festival of Films (ongoing, 🆓, 💻) and the DC South Asian Film Festival (ongoing, various, 💻).
- Social justice. ⭐ Join Yamiche Alcindor for a discussion about Police Brutality and White Supremacy (Mon, 🆓, 💻), or Profs and Pints for a lecture on Reconsidering Reparations (Mon, $13, 🛋/💉, Dupont Circle).
- Solving climate change. 🌎 The National Building Museum is hosting a lecture about who are the leaders and followers in creating productive climate action (Tues, $15, 💻).
- Across oceans, into land reclamations, up to the stars, through cyberspace, and inward. 🚀 The National Air and Space Museum is hosting a symposium examining the ever-expanding reach of Afrofuturism (Thurs-Sat, 🆓, 💻).
Thanks for reading and let me know what you think of this newsletter,
Jade Womack (@clockoutdc)