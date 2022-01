Sistine Chapel, Raclette, and Free Ice Skating: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 1/24-1/30

Happy Last Week of January

So, What Should You Do Jan 24 – 30?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย

The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย

The ๐Ÿ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .ย

And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free. ย

Top Picks of the Week

1. Luminescent fields of playful pandas, butterflies and flowers, frogs and flamingos. ๐Ÿฎ As part of its Lunar New Year celebration, the 100 handcrafted REACH Winter Lanterns (starts Thurs, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Kennedy Center) return. This week celebrate Chinese culture with family-friendly photo opportunities with tigers and panda characters, and write letters to former National Zoo panda residents Bei Bei and Bao Bao.ย

2. Mountains of cheese. ๐Ÿง€ Each Peach Market is hosting an Alps-inspired Aprรจs Ski-cheese class (Thurs, $50, ๐Ÿ’ป). Head to their streatery for some gooey alpine-style raclette (Sat, $18+, ๐ŸŒฒ, Mount Pleasant); the molten cheese will be poured over baked ham, roasted potatoes, cauliflower, and cornichons.ย

3. Free outdoor fun. โ›ธ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿฆ› Grab a ๐Ÿ†“ pair of skates at the Capitol Riverfront Community Skate Night (Wed, ๐Ÿ†“ skate rentals for first 150, ๐ŸŒฒ). Watch an outdoor showing of “The Lion King“ย (Sun, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ’‰, Edgewood). Play a human version of hungry hippos on ice (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, The Wharf).ย

4. We remember. ๐Ÿค Join the Holocaust Museum for the 2022 International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration (Wed, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ’ป).ย

5. Travel around the world. ๐Ÿ—บ Take a trip to the Vatican with a projection installation of Michelangeloโ€™s Sistine Chapel (starts Fri, ๐Ÿ›‹, $23, Tysons Corner,ย for adult). Go on an Asian dessert journey of red bean and yuzu with aย Lunar New Year Ice Cream Tasting Flights (ongoing, $19, various places).ย ย

