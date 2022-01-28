The Bidens Finally Got a Cat

After months of anticipation and promises, President Biden and his family have finally adopted a cat. Willow is a two-year-old short-haired gray tabby farm cat from Pennsylvania. Willow, known previously for interrupting a speech by now first lady Jill Biden in 2020, is named after her hometown, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

Jill Biden announced the news to the world Friday morning on Twitter.

And of course, people are gushing over how adorable Willow is.

America's First Cat and she's purrrrfect 😍 Welcome, Willow https://t.co/raef6MlbCk — Brad Beauregard Jr 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) January 28, 2022

Perhaps, she will embark on typical cat antics around her new home.

Wishing Willow Biden many happy days ruining the White House carpets. I hope she brings Joe a dead bird in the middle of a press conference. https://t.co/klPlbYaQgt — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 28, 2022

Even White House staffers can’t contain their excitement.

Not me about to pspspsps all over the White House https://t.co/FlmIUCUckt — Juan Ortega (@JuanoBano) January 28, 2022

Willow’s arrival at the White House comes after the Bidens welcomed Commander, a German Shepherd puppy, in December. The Bidens previously had two dogs in the executive mansion: Champ died in June, and Major was re-homed after a series of biting incidents.

Willow is the first cat to reside in the White House since India, who lived with President George W. Bush.