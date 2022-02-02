Your Guide to Galentine’s Day Fun Around DC

Well hotties, it’s another Galentine’s Day in Washington, DC where we’re reminded that the best ships are friendships and dating apps are terrible—and yes, we question why our swamp is ranked the best city for dating. Here’s a list of ways to celebrate the season of besties.

Classic Galentine’s Day

Flower crowns and photoshoots. 💐 Jungle & Loom is teaming up with Buffalo & Bergen for a boozy flower crown-making workshop. Enjoy complimentary cocktails and a festive photoshoot while adorning your floral masterpieces. (Feb 4, $95, Union Market)

Upgrade your valentine’s. 💝 Join Good Letters for a Valentine’s-themed hand lettering workshop at Three Stars Brewing Company. Enhance your card making by learning the fundamentals of composition and make some valentine’s! (Feb 10, $45, Lamond Riggs)

Brie skillet for two. 🧀 Indulge in molten brie and wine flights with Immigrant Food. Patrons will choose from wine flights highlighting female winemakers from around the globe. (Feb 9-16, $, Downtown)

A rooftop cocktail class. 🥃 While drinking bottomless rosé, learn about bourbon from the Lady Bird Bar’s lead mixologist. The cocktail class will take place on the rooftop bar of the Banneker hotel, which recently opened last summer. (Feb 11, $35, Dupont Circle)

Charcuterie board + cocktails. 🍸 Morris American Bar will be serving a “Hugs & Kisses” cocktail tasting experience featuring drinks such as “Beautiful Stranger” with tequila, pomegranate and champagne or “Lover’s Rock” with gin, fino sherry, and pineapple. The experience comes with a charcuterie board. (Feb 14, $75, Convention Center)

Something A Little Different

🎶 You’re My Best Friend 🎶 Take a note from Queen and head to to Black Cat for a Valentine’s Day Rock & Roll dance party (Feb 14, free, 14th St.) Or, for those of us who did not get tickets to the “When We Were Young Fest,” enjoy, or shall we say angst, at the Heartbreak Edition: Emo vs. Pop-Punk Dance Party (Feb 12, $15, 14th St.)

Bookstore (Galentine’s) Date Night. 📚 Lost City Books is opening up their bookstore after hours for a romantic candlelit date night “all scented with the romance of books.” Although you may be surrounded by couples, we argue this is in fact the perfect Galentine’s date: wine, catered amuse bouches, live music, and books. (Feb 14, $60 ($30 towards a book purchase), Adams Morgan)

Cuddle with kittens. 🐈 Listen to breakup songs, pet adoptable kittens, and enjoy sweet treats at Crumbs and Whiskers’ annual Galentine’s Day event. Surely to be cuddly and purr-fectly insta-worthy. (Feb 13, $45, Georgetown)

A ‘Galentine’s’ pop-up market. 🛍 Enjoy hot chocolate cherry cider while picking out the perfect present for your besties at Lost Boy Cider. Sign up in advance with Creative Chaos to get your ears pierced! (Feb 13, free, Alexandria)

Something Very Different

Read your diary entries on stage. 👀 That’s the premise of Mortified DC “where adults share their embarrassing childhood and adolescent diary entries, sappy poetry, and love letters.” This sounds like a much needed cathartic experience after reading dating app entries of Trader Joes, pizza topping debates, and not taking ourselves seriously. (Feb 18, $20, 14th St.)

Violent-ines Day Massacre Drag Show. 🩸 The tag line for this drag show is: “some days, love hurts….Valentine’s Day is no exception.” For those looking to get as far away from the lovey-dovey nonsense of Valentine’s Day, this theatrically fake blood-filled show is sure to fit the bill. (Feb 11, free, NOMA)

Run in your underwear for a good cause. 🩲💕 The Cupid’s Undie Run returns to raise money to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). Participants are welcome to join the fun run and after party in their undies or any costume as long as its PG-13. (Feb 12, $35 to register, Penn Quarter)

Maybe NYC dating is worse than DC. 😳 Watch NYC’s funniest storytellers and comedians relive their most awkward sexual experiences at “Awkward Sex…and the City.” (Feb 11, $20, 14th St.)

Join the conversation!